Russia State TV presenter accuses insults and threatens NATO countries – Putin accuses Ukraine and US of plotting to assassinate his favorite journalist

Vladimir Solovyov has changed his mind about the occupation of Crimea, among other winds.

25.4. 20:53

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian and US security services of assassinating Russian television presenter and journalist on Monday Vladimir Solovyov. Putin told the Russian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Vladimir Solovyov

“The Federal Security Service (FSB) suspended the terrorist group this morning,” Putin told the news channel RBK’s by. “The group planned the murder of a well-known Russian television journalist.”

According to Putin, there were “well-known advisers on Western security services, most notably the U.S. CIA,” who have guided Ukrainians in illegally destroying Russia.

Counterintelligence The FSB clarified the case mentioned by Putin later on Monday, the news agency said Interfax. According to the FSB, this was a Russian neo-Nazi group that had acted on behalf of the SBU of the Ukrainian Security Service. The group was specifically intended to assassinate Solovyov.

According to the FSB, the detainees are Russian citizens who belong to a group that uses the English name National Socialism – White Power. The arrests included the seizure of “fuel bottles, grenades, six pistols, a hunting weapon, a large number of cartridges, forged Ukrainian passports and fascist literature.”

According to Interfax, the Russian Supreme Court declared the organization an illegal terrorist organization in May last year. The name used for the group refers to the neo-Nazi organizations in the United States, and a year ago the organization was named According to RBK “International”.

However, there is no evidence of international connections by the terrorist group. The neo-Nazi group in St. Petersburg has already used the same name or part of the name in 2014, according to a Russian opposition website Media area. Members of the group have been convicted of racist attacks since at least 2002.

Murder plot allegedly intended as a victim Vladimir Solovyov58, is one of the most important propaganda figures on Russian television.

Born into an academic Jewish family in October 1963, Solovyov ended up studying journalism in the 1990s, when he worked for radio station Serebrjanyi Dožd. One of the founders of the radio channel was Natalya Sindyeva, which subsequently set up the critical television channel Doždin. It was closed in February and Sindejeva fled to Georgia.

Solovyov’s television career boomed during Putin’s first presidency in the early 2000s. There have been enough programs hosted by Solovyov: three years ago, he made it into the Guinness Book of Records after hosting nearly 26 hours of live television on television in one week.

International Solovyov’s reputation rose in 2015 at the latest, when he made a long interview program with Putin and made a documentary President. Among other things, Putin described how he mastered the occupation of Crimea and the ousted president of Ukraine. Viktor Yanukovych exile.

Today, Solovyov’s main TV programs are shown on the state Rossija channel An evening with Vladimir Solovyov and focusing on what Putin did for the week Moscow, Kremlin, Putin.

The views of the TV star have changed according to the wind: back in 2013, Solovyev strongly opposed the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russia, the following year he was exactly the opposite.

Russian Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February, Solovyov’s statements have become, if possible, even more violent. Access to Russian TV channels from the EU is difficult, but the best pieces can be found on Twitter, for example.

In early April, Solovyov condemned the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky To the “church curse” by addressing the president directly: “you are neither a Jew nor a true believer, you are just a little devil who needs to be cast out”.

A few days ago, Solovyov announced in his program that the next target of the “special operation” would be NATO countries and their citizens, “and there is no mercy”.

Uransa During this time, Solovyov has had time to anger quite a few of his colleagues and even slightly independent-minded politicians in his home country, and Russia’s public use of the word is at times quite sub-style.

For example, a sports commentator Vasili Utkin called Solovyov a “pedophile monkey” two years ago. Ex-mayor of Yekaterinburg Yevgeny Roizman comments on the insult, saying it offends pedophile monkeys.

Solovyov is married for the third time and has a total of eight children. The current spouse of a TV star Helga Solovjova has a family of its own Sepp. He has Estonian family roots on his mother’s side.

Solovyov was added to the EU’s sanctions list in February, the day before Russia’s new invasion of Ukraine began.