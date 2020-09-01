Russia has started negotiations to revise the state debt of Belarus. The finance ministries of the two countries are discussing the parameters of a loan for refinancing debt, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov, writes Interfax…

“Now we will work out the terms of this loan and the volume at the technical level,” Siluanov said.

On August 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had reached an agreement with Russia on negotiations on refinancing the Belarusian state debt for a billion dollars. In his opinion, “this will be a good support for our national currency.” The Kremlin later confirmed that they are ready to consider this issue if a corresponding request is received from Minsk.

According to unofficial information, Belarus sent an official application to the Russian government on September 1 to refinance its debt in 2021 in the amount of $ 600 million. Minsk asks to allocate money for refinancing for 15 years. Source Interfax in financial circles, he said that the likelihood of new loans is high.