Poliklinik 121, branch number 4: At places like this, Russia wants to rush ahead in the immunization race against the coronavirus. The clinic, a light-colored brick building towered over by high-rise buildings, is located in the North Butovo district, very close to the motorway ring on the outskirts of Moscow. Outside, snow obscures the gray slab construction, inside nurses with plastic visors measure the temperature of those entering. Overall, the outpatient clinic with eight branches takes over the health care of nearly a quarter of a million Muscovites.

In North Butovo, one of the now hundred state agencies has just opened where you can get vaccinated free of charge with “Sputnik V”, Russia’s first vaccine against the virus, in the Russian capital. Its third clinical test phase should not be completed until the beginning of May; So far, there have only been statements made by those responsible for safety and effectiveness, who seem to attach importance to communicating higher effectiveness values ​​than western vaccines.

This does not frighten those who come. “The government takes care of us, we are grateful for that,” says 56-year-old Irina Nesterova, who is waiting for her first dose on a bench on the third floor; Three weeks later, she was given the second injection as scheduled.

Putin is advertising

Since “Sputnik V” was approved in mid-August 2020, before the third and decisive phase of clinical tests began, the power apparatus, including President Vladimir Putin, have been personally promoting Russia’s first vaccine. They wanted to demonstrate speed, in the race against Corona, but also against their geopolitical rivals in the West, and boasted that they had approved the first vaccine worldwide; actually, despite the trick of the third test phase, which began later, the Chinese were faster.









F + FAZ.NET complete

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET.

Get F + now for free





However, due to production difficulties, the start of Russia’s vaccination campaign had to be postponed again and again. At the beginning of December Putin ordered a “large-scale” vaccination campaign, which was initially aimed at high-risk professions. At the end of December it was said that the clinical tests had shown that “Sputnik V” was also “safe and effective” for people older than 60 years, so that older people were now also vaccinated. The 68-year-old Putin has not yet had himself vaccinated and has pointed out his age. This justification should be dropped by this Monday at the latest, because now, as Putin ordered last week, a “mass vaccination” begins.

Doubtful statistics

In North Butowo, Irina Nesterova, a retired teacher, tells with tears in his eyes that her 82-year-old father had also very much hoped for the vaccination and was full of zest for life. But in November he died of Covid-19. Her sister is also seriously ill. For her, as a “law-abiding citizen,” says Nesterova, there was no question that she was getting vaccinated because of the safety of her family and to do her part to improve the situation.

Shortly afterwards, Nesterova is asked into a treatment room, and a nurse gives her the injection in her left upper arm. State television cameras are filming, questions are asked and answered, only all figures are a matter for the boss, in this case Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. He named new data last Thursday: around 140,000 Muscovites had already been vaccinated.

Russia’s numbers on the coronavirus cast doubts among many observers. The makers of “Sputnik V” tweeted last Monday that more than one and a half million people in Russia had already been vaccinated; that would correspond to about one percent of the total population. But independent experts estimated the number with a view to individual data from the regions at a maximum of 300,000.

The secretive corona dead

The same analysts had officially estimated Russia’s relatively low Covid 19 death rate with a view to excess mortality about three to four times higher than officially stated. It has been clear since the end of December that they were right: The Rosstat statistics agency announced that 13.8 percent more Russians had died between January and November 2020 than in the same period of the previous year, and the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for health Tatyana Golikova said more than 81 Percent of these deaths can be explained with Covid-19 and the consequences of the disease.