In the near future, a batch of new Toyota Camry sedans worth from 3.18 million rubles will appear in the Russian Federation. Russian dealers began to take orders for new cars, the portal reported on January 16 Autonews.

It is known that cars in the Standard Plus configuration will be brought to the Russian Federation. The machines are equipped with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 200 hp. Such a power unit will work with an eight-speed automatic transmission. With such a power bundle, the car will pick up 100 km / h in 8.7 seconds, and the maximum speed will be 210 km / h.

In terms of options, Russian motorists will have access to cars with front and rear parking sensors, rain and light sensors, and tire pressure sensors. In addition, such Camry will have dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, hill start assist and a modern multimedia system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Recall that until March 2022, Toyota Camry sedans were produced at the Russian Toyota plant in St. Petersburg. After the production was suspended, the enterprise was idle for several months, and in September last year it was closed due to the inability to resume the assembly of cars.

On January 13, Russian dealers began to offer the Toyota Venza crossover. The maximum cost of a new car is 5.4 million rubles. Domestic motorists will be offered a car with a hybrid power plant with a capacity of 222 hp. Auto experts recalled that a hybrid spends about 5.9 liters per 100 km, while a car with a gasoline engine consumes 10 to 11.2 liters of fuel for the same distance. Optionally, the car relies on an all-wheel drive system. Japanese crossovers enter the Russian Federation through a system of parallel imports.