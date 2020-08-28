The private Russian company Novatek announced the start of gas sales from Yamal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Manufacturer on its website reportedthat the first batch was delivered under a short-term spot contract.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo was transshipped in Europe to the Yamal Spirit gas carrier, after which it was delivered to the Jebel Ali terminal. Gas & Power Asia, a subsidiary of Novatek, was responsible for the delivery.

The first deputy chairman of the company, Lev Fedoseyev, said that such a contract proves the possibility of competitive supplies to any markets in the world.

Earlier it was reported that in 2019 the largest Russian plant for the production of liquefied natural gas Yamal LNG produced 18.4 million tons, which is significantly higher than expected.

Two years ago, Novatek announced the delivery of the first shipments of LNG from Yamal to Brazil and China.