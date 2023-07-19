It is proposed to include Dagestan, Rostov-on-Don and the Moscow region into the preferential zone for manufacturers, these settlements traditionally specialize in the production of footwear. Market participants are already preparing the concept of this project, one of them told Izvestia. The main goal of the project is to increase the share of domestic production to 30%. The concept is being developed with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the source added. The department itself is ready to organize a cluster in Dagestan, he mentioned.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is ready to support industrial clusters both in these regions and in those where there are competencies in light industry, and business is interested in attracting support measures for the implementation of new projects, the department told Izvestia.

The Shoe Union knows about the preparation of the concept, Izvestia was told in the organization. But it will not be easy to develop this project in the current conditions: like the entire business in the Russian Federation, shoe manufacturers have faced sanctions restrictions, and many foreign markets are closed to them. This means that companies will not be able to look for additional distribution channels for products added there. The union emphasized that retail plays a key role in the development of the light industry: all the strong players in this industry in the world have chosen serious support measures for their trade and production.

For example, the Turkish authorities helped their shoe retail to develop in other countries. The government paid 100% of the rental payments during the year when launching outlets abroad. The government also took on the costs of the participation of shoe companies in international exhibitions for several years – up to the payment of business trips for the company’s employees. All this in combination allowed countries to gain a foothold in the global shoe market. This automatically spurred the development of production.

