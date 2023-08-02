Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Niger could be the next country in Africa where Russia expands its influence – with the help of a recently disgraced group.

Niamey – According to experts, the coup in West African Niger could lead to a further strengthening of Russian influence in Africa. After in the recent past already in mali and Burkina Faso had been overthrown by the military, Niger was the last democratic and western-oriented country in the conflict-ridden Sahel. The new military governments in the region have recently increasingly aligned themselves with Moscow.

But there is also great sympathy for Niger Russia. Pro-Russian posters were shown at demonstrations by supporters of the putschists in Niger’s capital Niamey immediately after the putsch. “Long live Nigerien-Russian cooperation, so that Niger lives,” read a poster, like the German press agency reported. According to media reports, Russian flags were also seen during the protests.

Prigozhin welcomes coup: Niger “got rid of colonizers”

Vladimir Putin’s regime has been active in Africa for some time and is trying to push back Western influence there in favor of its own interests. An important instrument of his Africa policy in the past were the mercenaries founded in 2014 Wagner group. In fact, before the outbreak of the Ukraine War the main area of ​​​​operation of the mercenaries of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The mercenary boss fell out of favor after a failed coup attempt against the Kremlin at the end of June, but was only mildly punished. Apparently Prigozhin is still important for Putin’s Africa plans. So important that he surprisingly made an appearance on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg. Like the international news channel, Prigozhin welcomed the coup in Niger as a step towards independence from the West Aljazeera reported.

in an audio message Telegram According to Prigozhin, the events in Niger are “nothing other than the struggle of the Nigerien people with their colonial masters. With the colonizers trying to impose on them their rules of life and their conditions and to keep them in the state that Africa was hundreds of years ago”. The further course depends on “the citizens of Niger” and the efficiency of the new government. The main thing is “that they got rid of the colonizers.”

Russia deliberately stirs up anti-West sentiment in Africa and sends Wagner mercenaries

There are some indications that Niger will become Putin’s next venture in Africa. Since autumn 2021, Russia has been Mali’s main partner in the fight against jihadists, who pose a major security problem in the Sahel. Since a coup in May 2021, Mali has been led by a military transitional government. Wagner mercenaries have been in the country since the end of 2021 and ended shortly thereafter France its anti-terrorist mission in Mali and withdrew its soldiers. The Bundeswehr is also currently busy with the withdrawal from Mali.

According to experts, around 1,000 Wagner mercenaries spread “a climate of fear” in Mali as tools of the military junta daily News reported. Hundreds of civilians are said to have been murdered in March 2022 in a massacre in the Mopti region involving the Wagner mercenaries. “Russian trainers”, as the mercenaries are called in the Kremlin’s parlance, are also active in the Central African Republic. This was reported by Ulf Laessing from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mali’s capital Bamako at the end of June t-online.

Niger, late July: People hold up anti-French placards and a Russian national flag as they take part in a march in support of putschist General Omar Tchiani. © Sam Mednick/dpa

According to Laessing, pro-Russian influencers in African countries are specifically creating a mood for Moscow and against the former western (mostly French) colonizers. Russia is being touted as a reliable partner in helping Africans break free from the “shackles of colonial rule.” The German wave recently reported about propaganda videos that are financed with Russian money and are aimed at the people of Mali, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast. In it, Russian troops in Mali fight against French soldiers who are portrayed as zombies and want to “take back Africa”. Russia often uses this narrative of the “neo-colonial” West to advance its interests.

Ukraine accuses Russia of orchestrating the coup in Niger

Ukraine is now going a step further, accusing the Kremlin of orchestrating the coup in Niger. That’s what Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, claims on Twitter. He writes that it is now “absolutely clear that Russia is behind the so-called ‘military coup’ in Niger,” adding, “It’s a standard Russian tactic: distract, seize the moment, and escalate the conflict.”

Russia has “a global scenario to provoke instability and undermine the global security order,” he writes. “It’s time to draw the right conclusion: only the elimination of the Putin clan and the political rebirth of Russia can guarantee the sanctity of rules and stability in the world.”

Coup in Niger: Russia calls on all sides to exercise restraint

At least with his propaganda against the West or the former French colonial rule Wladimir Putin successful. The BBC is currently reporting on a wave of Russia affinity in Niger, which is seamlessly following a decidedly anti-French mood that has been escalating since 2022. Russian flags were already seen at demonstrations during the coup in neighboring Burkina Faso in October 2022.

The Kremlin declared loudly Aljazeera on Monday (July 31) that the situation in Niger following the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum gave “reason for serious concern”. In a phone call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is calling on all sides in Niger to exercise restraint and return to the rule of law as soon as possible. Last Wednesday (July 26) President Mohamed Bazoum and his democratically elected government were deposed by the military. It was the seventh military coup in less than three years.