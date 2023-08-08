Mercenary recruiters, propagandists and a neo-Nazi-led youth organization were left homeless after Prigozhin’s Midsummer Uprising. Recruiters believe that everything will return to normal soon.

Neva The Wagner center, which was located on the beach east of the center of St. Petersburg, has stopped its operations. The Russian critical news sites weblehti tell about it Bumagan based on the report.

Bumaga is a St. Petersburg news channel that was founded more than ten years ago and has since been named a “foreign agent”, which is currently delivered in Tbilisi.

An online magazine operating in Riga and Berlin Medusa has compiled an overview of what the tenants of the Wagner Center are currently working on.

A mercenary company Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin opened a “defense technology center” bearing the company’s name last November. The 23-story office building was previously called Morskaja Stalitsa, and it belonged to Prigožin’s properties before.

The Czech Communist Party Wagner Group W letters were already removed from the building last month after the so-called Midsummer Uprising by Prigozhin and the Wagner soldiers had ended and the president Vladimir Putin had ordered the mutinous mercenaries to settle in Belarus.

On the day of the uprising, June 24, Omon special forces, the National Guard, the Ministry of the Interior and the Investigative Committee raided the premises and confiscated the Wagner tenants’ equipment. “Curator responsible for directing media and bloggers” Anna Zamarayeva told a few days later Moskovsky Komsomolets – magazine, that the companies’ employees had stayed on a month-long summer vacation.

Prigozhin’s whereabouts are unknown, but he has been seen for sure in St. Petersburg at least two weeks ago, when President Putin hosted a Russia-Africa summit in the city.

St. Petersburg online magazine Fontanka According to the information, the 14 lowest floors of the Lasipalats of the Wagner Center on Zolnaja street were previously rented to several companies and associations connected to the Wagner group, at a so-called charity price. The top floors remained in the possession of outside companies at the market price, i.e. with a rent of 1,700 rubles (16 euros) per square meter per month.

Until now, the main tenants of the Wagner floors were the TŠVK Wagner Group joint-stock company and the Riteil company belonging to the Prigožin group of companies.

According to Bumaga’s investigation, at least a propaganda group called Z-blogeri, Kiberfront Z producing articles commenting on the war in Ukraine, Oktagon training drone pilots, and the youth organization Vagnerenok and the Dobrovolets association worked in the premises.

Dobrovolets belongs to the “North Slavic community”, which says on its Telegram channel that it is responsible for “youth politics, culture and patriotism education” and that it has been working since the beginning of the “special operation” in Ukraine.

Russian investigative journalism group of The Insider according to Dobrovolets (“Volunteers”), the activities of Russian neo-Nazis are led by Russian neo-Nazis who are closely connected to two neo-Nazi groups, i.e. Rusich and the Donbass Volunteer Union.

The association has organized armed training for children and young people and recruited trainees from orphanages and educational institutions. According to The Insider, the target group also includes “young people in trouble”.

Organizations and according to the Russian media, the companies’ operations have continued even after the Wagner Midsummer Uprising and the closing of the Wagner Center. According to Meduza, Dobrovolets currently sells equipment to volunteers going to Ukraine’s “special operation” and collects donations for them.

The youth organization Vagnerovits, on the other hand, has changed its name to Lider, according to Meduza, and continues to operate.

“The members of the club are now on vacation and on their own way, so we are on a break”, manager of Vagnerenok Alexander the Great commented to Bumaga.

“From September, we will continue our regular activities with patriotic education, but not on Zolnaja-katu, but independently. In principle, we have always been autonomous,” he said.

Based on social media sites, many other organizations and groups continue their activities. According to Meduza, these include, among others, the “patriotic youth organization” Nasledije (“Heritage”), which is part of the Russian Federation of Afghanistan Veterans.

A mercenary company According to Meduza, Wagner’s recruiting activities are organized through various martial arts associations. In St. Petersburg, these are Belije volki, Korona, Pantšer and Monarh.

At the end of July, Prigozhin announced that Wagner’s regional recruitment activities had been suspended, but mercenary activities continued in Africa and in training camps in Belarus.

News site Važnije Istorii however, said on Wednesday of last week that Wagner will continue to be recruited at least at his Novosibirsk office and by the orthodox Sports Club Desantnik in Omsk. Instead of Wagner, the soldiers going to Ukraine will join the ranks of Redut, Russia’s second largest mercenary company.

“This only means a break, not a cessation of activity,” manager, coach of St. Petersburg’s Monarh club Said Tikhonov says to Bumaga.

“Probably, recruiting will continue in September. In general, Africa has enough people. But we are waiting. Everything depends on the Russian government and our leaders.”