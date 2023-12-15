Russia | St. Petersburg's new ice arena is now ready according to Putin's wishes and is the largest in the world – at least two people died on the construction site

This is what the world's largest ice arena looks like from the outside. The hall was just completed in St. Petersburg.

At the end of November, the first ice hockey match was played in the world's largest ice rink in St. Petersburg, and in December, the KHL's all star event was on the way. Before them, getting to the arena was difficult, if not almost impossible. HS recalls the hall's long and tragic construction history.

November 26 the teams called Knights of St. Petersburg and Stars of Neva skated on the ice at the SKA arena in St. Petersburg. However, these sports clubs do not actually exist.

The teams consisted of students who represented the city's colleges in a local student hockey tournament. The teams of the opening test match had to come up with catchy names, because 12,000 spectators were waiting in the arena.

The new hockey arena in St. Petersburg can accommodate a total of 21,500 people. The chapter is very important for those who have been involved from the beginning of the project

The initiator of the project, a billionaire Gennady Timchenkoalready stated in 2018 that the goal is to make the world the largest ice hockey rink. The goal was to exceed the capacity of Montreal's legendary Bell Centre. Until 2017, its spectator capacity for puck matches was 21,288 seats, after which it was slightly reduced.

In general, in St. Petersburg's new Arena, they tried to make everything “the biggest”. For example, the LED screen above the arena is the largest in Europe. Its area is 810 square meters.

Already in 2018 Timchenko admitted that he had proactive negotiations with the then president of the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF René Faselin with about organizing the 2023 world championships in the SKA arena. A month later, Russia got the right to organize the World Cup. The decision was made unanimously by the IIHF in the regular congress. After Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, the situation changed and the World Cup tournament of the same year was moved to Finland and Latvia.

Gennadi Timchenko has not only been a representative of the organizer in the project. According to the Russian media, he will benefit the most from the project. According to several sources, all the companies involved in the construction project are in some way connected to Timchenko, who belongs to Vladimir Putin close circle.For example, in September 2023, the influential business publication Delovoi Peterburg directly wrote that “the arena is being built by construction companies personified by Timchenko”.

The first budget for the hall project was revealed in January 2020, and it was about 25 billion rubles (about 365 million euros according to the exchange rate at the time). After nine months, the estimate was increased by 12 billion rubles.

The last time the project's official budget was announced was in September 2021. It had risen again and was 38.5 billion rubles (445 million euros) at that time. The budget was expected to grow further by 10–15 percent. Since then, the construction costs have not been officially announced anywhere.

The increase in the budget made the SKA arena the most expensive ice rink in Russian history.

Alexandr Mostovoi and Yevgeni Lisovets played in the all-star match at the new hall in St. Petersburg.

New the arena also aroused the interest of Vladimir Putin, who is known for his attachment to ice hockey. The project was officially presented to the president for the first time already in 2021. In October 2023, Putin expressed that he is sure that the arena will be filled. This is a significant observation because in Russia every word of Putin is considered an order to officials at all levels.

Previously, there was another sports center on the site of the arena – the so-called SKK. It was built for the 1980 Olympics, but no official Olympic matches were played in the arena. In its final years, it became more of a music arena than a sports arena. SKK featured the world's brightest stars such as MadonnaMetallica, Justin Bieber and others. He became the last performer in August 2019 Jennifer Lopez.

The old one during the demolition of the sports center and the construction of a new one, at least two people have lost their lives in work-related accidents.

In January 2020, a construction worker died when the roof of the old SKK collapsed unexpectedly.March 2022 another employee died after falling through a technical opening from the fifth floor of the new arena to the second floor. In both cases, the court concluded that the cause of the accidents was the neglect of safety regulations.

Although the arena is named after the ice hockey team SKA, currently there is no direct connection between the two organizations.

Gennadi Timchenko finished his duties as SKA's board chairman in July 2023. SKA's head coach and CEO Roman Rotenberg praises the new arena, but does not give exact timetables for the team's move to the arena. He honestly admits that the decision is made at a higher level.

“We are not arena builders. When the arena is ready, we might move there. It depends on the decision of PAO Gazprom, our shareholder and main sponsor,” said Rotenberg in an interview with Sport-Express.

Until the last moment, the construction progressed in an atmosphere of secrecy. An event was organized for the editors of the Fontanka magazine a personal tour of the arena interior at the end of October. Otherwise, there were hardly any permits for visits to the hall.

“For the last month we have been working on an emergency basis. Almost around the clock. The interior is nowhere near ready, but the first matches will be soon. In general, everything is as usual in Russia: at first we worked very slowly, but now we have to push hard to get everything done “, an employee of the arena told Helsingin Sanomat in early November.

Possibly because of the shortcomings of the arena's interior, the owners did not want to let anyone get to know the arena in advance.

After the St. Petersburg Knights and the Neva Stars, the KHL all star teams appeared on the ice of the arena on the 9th–10th. december The hall is in full use. According to Vladimir Putin's wishes.

