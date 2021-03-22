Russia St. Petersburgers long for Finland, where they have not reached a year: “In Finland the sky is clearer and the snow whiter”

Fontanka magazine asked the people of St. Petersburg about their latest trip to Finland. The Russians longingly recall the beauty of the neighboring country, the relaxing atmosphere and the pure nature.

The Russians The sadness of Finland has not subsided when a year passed since the closure of the border between the two countries.

The St. Petersburg-based Fontanka magazine asked its readers to tell about their latest trip to Finland. In the story dozens of St. Petersburgers are longing for Finland.

The Russians especially miss Finland’s aesthetics, silence, peace, sense of harmony and food.

Viktorija Ivanova had time to spend a long weekend in Finland just before the borders closed. His family especially enjoyed the cottage.

“We have visited Finland a million times and every time we are equally amazed at the difference between the countries, which is felt immediately after crossing the border. The sky is brighter and the snow whiter. The streets are clean: no puddles or churn. The shoes always stay clean, ”Ivanova describes.

“Our fish and mushrooms. The Finns mainly collect chanterelles, we everything else. Honestly, we miss you. ”

Olga Abalmasova says that he and his family almost completely died in Finland in three years. The family popped in Savonlinna just a few days before the borders closed.

“Exciting! I look forward to the opportunity to travel again. ”

For many For Russians, buying food is an integral part of Finnish tourism. A year without butter, cheese and fish bought from Finland is described as sad.

“At least you could buy food from Finland when you compare it to Russian-like b-class products that imitate food,” Sergei Sokolov.

The people of St. Petersburg consider Finland beautiful and enjoy the atmosphere of the country. Aaron Utjugov last visited Finland in February last year, but before that he regularly traveled for a few days.

“I travel mainly because of the general aesthetics of the environment, clean nature and a relaxing atmosphere. Driving there is a pleasure. Finland is valuable to me precisely because of its clean nature and well-thought-out infrastructure. Everything is done from person to person. ”

At the end of Fontanka’s story is a survey, based on the results of which on Friday night, most of the respondents missed Finland’s most shopping and food needs. The second most needed were nature holidays and cottages. Third were the interesting places and culture.

Nine percent of respondents said they did not long for going abroad at all.

Finland border traffic was restricted due to the coronavirus on 19 March 2020. At present, the restrictions are in force until at least 17 April.

There is already air traffic between Finland and Russia, but the Allegro train still does not operate between Helsinki and St. Petersburg.