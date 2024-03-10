Sunday, March 10, 2024
Russia | St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport's operations restricted "to ensure flight safety"

March 10, 2024
Russia | St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport's operations restricted “to ensure flight safety”

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said earlier that two people were injured in a fire at an aircraft hangar several kilometers from the airport.

St. Petersburg Operations at Pulkovo Airport were restricted on Sunday, Russian state media Tass reports, according to the Reuters news agency. Tass cites data from Rosaviatsija, the Russian aviation authority.

Rosaviatsija informed about it on his Telegram channel.

A St. Petersburg news site told about Pulkovo airport's communications To Fontanka, that departing and arriving flights are limited. According to the airport's communications, the restrictions were put into effect on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time, i.e. at 4 p.m. Finnish time.

The restrictions have been announced to be valid until further notice.

According to Rosaviatsija, the airport's operations have been limited “to ensure flight safety”. Rosaviatsija and Pulkovo airport did not tell the Russian media more about the reasons for the restrictions on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said two people were injured in a fire at an aircraft hangar several kilometers from the airport. According to Russian data, the area on fire is 1,000 square meters.

