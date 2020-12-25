Russia St. Petersburg historian sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for cutting his young cohabitant

Oleg Sokolov, a former docent at St. Petersburg State University, shot and cut off his 24-year-old cohabitant in November last year. He tried to sink his body into the river.

In Russia a former docent, historian of St. Petersburg State University, has been convicted by a court in St. Petersburg Oleg Sokolovin Sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for cutting his cohabiting spouse, says a St. Petersburg resident Fontanka news site.

The prosecutor sentenced Sokolov to 15 years in prison. Sokolov’s defense, on the other hand, handed down about eight years in prison. The verdict was read to Sokolov on Friday in St. Petersburg.

Sokolov, 64, shot his former student, a graduate student, in November last year Anastasia Yeshchenkon, with whom he lived cohabiting in his apartment on the river Moika.

Sokolov has pleaded guilty but said the act was led by his scientific rival Yevgeny Ponasenkovin persecution and bullying and Yeshchenko’s reluctant attitude towards his daughters.

Investigation according to Sokolov, at night in November last year, shot 24-year-old Yeshchenko in the head, after which he tried to strangle him and shot three more times.

The next night, Sokolov cut the body with kitchen knives and an ax into four parts, two of which he had time to dive into the Moika River. The backpack containing his hands did not sink into the river, so Sokolov went into the water to sink it, but could no longer get up on his own.

According to firefighters who testified at the trial, they angled Sokolov in the water and delivered it to a doctor. Sokolov is said to have held his backpack tightly. Doctors noticed a gun in Sokolov’s jacket pocket and called the police.

He illegally had a sawn shotgun used as a firearm. The motive for the murder was jealousy.

Sokolovia has been regarded as a respected historian specializing in To Napoleon. Among other things, he belonged to the Russian military history society. He was also a member of the Institute of Social Sciences, Economics and Politics in Lyon, France. They both separated him after the murder came to light.

Sokolov and Yeshchenko had been supposed to get married, but the money saved for the wedding had been used for Napoleon’s 250th anniversary and the wedding had been postponed until 2020.