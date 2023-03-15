Russia has been spying on the United States for decades, with agents who for years have been living and behaving like Americans and who use cyber tactics, in a surveillance that has reached industrial levels today.

The American capital has always had a reputation for being a hotbed of espionage, and it appears that reputation is real, at least as far as Russian espionage is concerned.

Former intelligence agent Chris Costa, executive director of the International Spy Museum, explained to EFE Agency that Moscow has been spying on the US since the Cold War.

“Those of us who study espionage consider that the Russians are being much more aggressive than they’ve been in history. They’re spying on an industrial scale, not just in the US, but they’re also trying, especially in Europe,” the source said.

Russian spies, according to Costa, “may be motivated by ideology, money or simply because they want to support Russia in its war against Ukraine”.

All experts consulted by EFE agree that there are two types of agents: those who work under the umbrella of the Russian embassy, ​​who are easier to detect; and the so-called “illegals”, who arrive under false pretenses, such as work, and pretend to be someone else.

The German Jack Barsky, whose real name was Albrecht Dittrich, was one of the Russian agents sent to the US in the days when the Soviet Union still existed, between 1978 and 1988.

Ten years later, the FBI found out and, after collaborating with the authorities, he became an American citizen.

Barsky became part of a group of 10 “illegal” spies that were sent by the KGB.

“Probably, he was the only one who could pretend that he was born in the US, because of my talent with languages. Normally, they introduced the illegal ones through another country. Brazil was one of the favorites, because it was relatively easy to take someone there, where you could get the Brazilian citizenship and, then, could come officially as an immigrant to the USA”, explained Costa.

Barsky, who recounted his life in a book, was trained for five years. The KGB wanted their spies to be right and not to be found out.

“One of the differences between the Soviet Union and today’s Russia is that for Vladimir Putin it doesn’t matter that his agents are arrested, because he likes to scare the West,” wrote the spy.

Rebekah Koffler’s experience is different. Born in Russia, the American worked for the US defense intelligence agency and the CIA.

The author of a book on the threat Putin poses to the United States believes that Russian spying has not changed with the Ukraine war.

“Moscow has always had a very strong intelligence gathering program,” says Koffler.

In contrast, Washington is more inclined to use ‘technical’ information gathering and cyber activities.

According to retired Colonel Robert Hamilton, an expert on Eurasia from think tank Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), the US is “very good at signals, images and measurements of things in the electromagnetic spectrum” and figuring out where they come from and what they mean.

“In general, I think the United States doesn’t like human intelligence, it doesn’t like the idea of ​​recruiting people against its own country, although that doesn’t mean it doesn’t. We do and we have a human intelligence program that is robust,” he says. Hamilton.

In fact, according to Costa, the Americans are trying to recruit Russians, through observation of messages on social networks and statements to the press, taking advantage of the war in Ukraine.

“If you don’t like what Russia is doing, come and talk to us,” is the FBI and CIA’s message to Russian citizens.