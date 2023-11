Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

During his participation in the Paris Peace Forum, France, on Saturday (11), the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, made a blunt warning about the spread of disinformation by Russia in relation to the current conflict in the Middle East, triggered after the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7.

Smith highlighted that Microsoft, along with other companies in the technology sector, is identifying campaigns orchestrated by Moscow, involving manipulated and altered content.

The focus of Russian disinformation, according to Smith, is aimed especially at Western countries, seeking to blame the conflict in the Middle East on the United States and directing these narratives at Western audiences. The Microsoft president revealed that Russia-based actors are using generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create more sophisticated multimedia content in order to manipulate Western audiences’ perception of the conflict.

Additionally, Microsoft has issued warnings about possible more sophisticated interference efforts by Russia, Iran and China in the 2024 United States presidential election, as well as other elections around the world. In recent months, the company has observed Kremlin-related activity, including propaganda and disinformation about Western military aid to Ukraine, as well as messages against candidates committed to that cause.

Microsoft also points to the expectation that Iran will intervene in a more targeted manner in the 2024 electoral cycle, while China intensifies its influence activities. Brad Smith concluded his statements by warning that, in 2024, several authoritarian states may seek to interfere in electoral processes, combining traditional techniques with AI and other new technologies to threaten the integrity of the electoral systems of Western democracies.