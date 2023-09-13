Russia | Sports break down Russia’s isolation, even though the war is still going on in Ukraine – but one is not inclined to give up

International Swimming association World Aquatics joined at the beginning of September to the growing number of umbrella organizations that allow the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The return takes place with the status of a neutral athlete without national emblems. One athlete from each country can participate per competition, and this athlete must not have publicly supported Russia’s war of aggression.

The conditions also include compliance with a strict anti-doping program, and swimmers are not qualified for the World Championships based on the results achieved in their home country.

The restrictions seem tough, but the decision is yet another example of how sport is dismantling the isolation of Russia and Belarus little by little.

There are no grounds for changing the line, like the president of the Finnish Swimming Association Ville Riekkinen a few days ago stated. Nothing has changed for the better in the war situation.

Read more: The Finnish Swimming Federation dismisses the Russia decision as regrettable and questionable: “Nothing has changed for the better”

in Brussels saw a strong stand against Russia and Belarus on Saturday last week, when Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Poland marched out of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Congress.

The reason was the arrival of representatives of countries closed from international competition at the meeting place with the permission of CEV, general secretary of the Estonian Volleyball Association Ivar Lilleberg told his country’s volleyball association on the website.

According to Lilleberg, the invitation presented by CEV’s management is not acceptable. The European volleyball family has decided together that Russia and Belarus cannot compete with others.

CEV is chaired by a Serbian Aleksandar Boricicwhose letter signed in March last year announced the sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The international volleyball federation FIVB had time to announce its own measures a little earlier. At the same time, the hosting of the 2022 men’s volleyball World Cup was taken away from Russia.

See also Criminal case opened after poisoning children with chlorine vapor in Omsk Both FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia from all activities, but that does not prevent the country from playing practice matches. Russia’s Danil Glebov (15) and Iraq’s Louaï El Ani (19) met in March in St. Petersburg.

Team sports the line towards Russian and Belarusian national team athletes has always been strict, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) still supports the closure of the countries in team sports.

So, at the Paris Olympics, you will not see Russia or Belarus in football, basketball, handball or volleyball. The IOC’s recommendation also applies to team events in individual sports, such as the relay race or the team competition in balance beam gymnastics.

Russia and Belarus have already played their own version of the Ice Hockey World Cup, but Russia especially wants its ball teams to have international matches as well.

Russia has already faced Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Iraq, despite the country being banned by both FIFA and UEFA.

After all, Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled their trip to St. Petersburg, scheduled for November last year, when there was an uproar over the match. Russia will play its next international match on September 12 as a guest of Qatar, which tramples on human rights.

Read more: In November, Bosnia and Herzegovina will play against Russia, banned from international football, in St. Petersburg

The Russians team athletes have been allowed to do their work normally throughout the offensive war, for example in the hockey league NHL.

Dozens of Russians play in the NHL Vladimir Putin of the supporting superstar and captain of the Washington Capitals About Aleksandr Ovechkin from

In the top European soccer leagues, the Russians are more cramped, but the doors are slowly starting to open for them as well.

Arsen Zaharjan moved from Dinamo Moscow to Real Sociedad of the Spanish premier league La Liga in August and Daler Kuzyayev in July from Zenit St. Petersburg to Le Havre of the French premier league Ligue 1.

Playing for Atalanta in Italy’s main league, Serie A Alexey Mirantchuk has enjoyed himself in the boot country for years.

Read more: Dominik Hašek condemns the NHL – “You promote Putin’s war and crimes”

Attitude Russian and Belarusian individual athletes are more permissive, as the IOC already recommended in the spring to allow individual athletes to compete with neutral athlete status.

Recently, the International Gymnastics Federation FIG gave the green light to return, which allows athletes who meet the organization’s conditions to return neutral to the Games from the beginning of next year.

News agency AP reminded in July, that the gymnasts have been the loudest supporters of Russia’s war of aggression.

Ivan Kulyak appeared right after the start of the war with the Z symbol on his chest at the award ceremony of the World Cup competition next to a Ukrainian gymnast and was banned for a year for his trick.

Olympic champion Nikita Nagorny in turn, leads a military youth organization in Russia.

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan refused to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova after the match she won. Instead of shaking hands, Harlan offered Smirnova the blade of his sword, which the Russian could have tapped with his sword. Smirnova did not agree to this and Harlan walked away from the situation.

Tennis has gone through the war of aggression on its own line, unlike many prestigious Olympic sports. Russians and Belarusians have always been allowed to participate in tournaments as neutral athletes.

The biggest and most beautiful grand slam tournament, Wimbledon, deviated from the general line by excluding Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament in the summer of 2022.

The professional players’ organizations ATP and WTA did not like Wimbledon’s way of defying the decision and imposed a penalty on the tournament by depriving it of ranking points. Last summer there was no longer a ban.

In martial arts, controversies have been seen in, for example, fencing, judo and taekwondo, when the Russians have entered the prestigious competitions and the Ukrainians have boycotted them. Ukraine participated in the Fencing World Championships, and Be Harlan’s the decision not to shake hands Anna Smirnova brought him a rejection that was eventually overturned.

Even in this view, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has its own chapter. Numerous countries, including Finland, have left the federation that sympathizes with Russia and joined or are about to join the new World Boxing.

Read more: Ukrainian star fencer claims he was cheated – ‘I thought I had his word’

The strictest the line towards the IOC’s recommendation has been drawn by the International Athletics Federation WA, i.e. World Athletics.

WA completely banned Russian and Belarusian athletes after Russia began its full-scale war of aggression. Together with the IOC, WA has also supported the camp of Ukrainian track and field athletes.

Chairman of the organization Sebastian Coe said in August that he considered it unlikely that they would be welcome to return to competition before next year’s Paris Olympics.

Russians and Belarusians don’t have the opportunity to compete even with the status of neutral athletes, and Coe doesn’t think that will change any time soon. The WA council has also made this clear.

According to the AFP news agency, WA is one of the staunchest opponents of the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, if the situation in Ukraine continues unchanged.