Russia | Spokesman: Navalny’s condition has deteriorated further

According to Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Jarmyš, the opposition leader is suffering from more serious health problems than before.

Russian opposition leader To Alexei Navalny spokesman Kira Jarmyš tells on Twitterthat Navalny’s health has deteriorated further in a short time.

“According to the lawyer, an ambulance was called to Aleksei Navalny on the night between Friday and Saturday due to acute stomach pain. No one cares for him or tells him the diagnosis. He has lost 8 kilos in the punishment cell over the last 15 days,” Jarmyš writes on Twitter.

According to Jarmyš, Navalnyi has tried to ask the prison doctor what is wrong with him. However, the doctor has not answered the questions factually, writes Jarmyš.

Jarmyš also doubts that Navalny’s health could have been intentionally weakened.

“We do not rule out the possibility that he may have been poisoned with something during his prison term, which has weakened his health slowly but surely,” Jarmyš writes in his tweet.

Russian president Vladimir Putin 46-year-old Navalnyi, who is known as a critic, is serving a total of more than 11 years of imprisonment in the highest security prison in the IK-6 penal colony, in the Vladimir region, about 250 kilometers from Moscow.

In November, Navalnyi said on Twitter that he would be permanently placed in solitary confinement. In February, it was reported that Navalny was being transferred in the penal colony to a cell with even stricter discipline than before for half a year.

Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev said at the time that behind the transfer are the Russian administration’s attempts to destroy his health.

Also Navalny’s own Twitter account published information about his health on Tuesday.

In updates to the account, the conditions in the isolation cell are described as “hellish”.

According to the updates, Navalny is not allowed to buy food even with the money he has earned from his forced labor in prison.

“In addition, there are a whole host of other unpleasant little things that a free man simply would not understand,” reads one of the updates published on Navalny’s Twitter account.