Russia’s military-technical measures are a surprise to Finland and depend on the quality of NATO membership, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marija Zaharova at the press conference.

Moscow

Russian spokesman for the State Department Marija Zaharova said in a press conference on Wednesday that Finland’s and Ukraine’s NATO intentions and Russia’s reactions to them are not comparable.

HS asked why Russia considers Ukraine’s NATO intentions a great threat, while Finland’s NATO membership does not Sergei Lavrovin according to rumors, is not so important for Russia.

According to Zaharova, one important reason for Russia’s various reactions is that Finland does not demand that Russia return any of its former territories, which now belong to Russia.

“Kiev has recorded in its documents a demand for the return of Crimea, the sovereign territory of Russia, by military means.”

Zaharova The situations in Finland and Ukraine cannot be compared at all. Ukraine’s desire to join NATO has been one of the official reasons given by Russia for its “special operation”, ie military action in Ukraine.

“Do you understand the difference between Finland and Ukraine? Perhaps you have more information that there are a huge number of nationalist battalions in Finland, for example. You may be aware that there are dozens of Pentagon biological laboratories in use in Finland that have been tested for dangerous pathogens. ”

“I don’t know about that,” Zaharova replied herself.

“This is just a brief overview of what sets Finland apart from Ukraine over the past decade. The situation in Ukraine developed dramatically as a result of Washington’s brazen intervention. “

Zaharova reiterated that every sovereign state has the right to guarantee its security in the way it deems best, but not at the expense of the security of other countries.

“We have been saying all along that any enlargement of NATO will have an impact and significance for global international security, especially European security. This was linked to our demand for security guarantees, as we saw the Alliance expand and approach our borders. ”

Zaharova said Russia’s military-technical operations were a surprise to Finland and depended on the quality and development of NATO membership. According to him, they are affected by, among other things, the deployment of military bases and weapons in the territories of the countries. Above all, the Ministry of Defense and the military decide on action.

“There will be fewer words, there will be more real reactions,” Zaharova promised.

Finland The Chinese television channel CGTN and the Russian The Moscow Post also asked about the NATO decision at the press conference.

The Russian newspaper was interested in economic relations between Finland and Russia. It again considered the termination of the nuclear power plant contract with Rosatom another unfriendly gesture Sanna Marinin government towards Russia.

“Maybe Helsinki should be given a picture of possible financial losses?” the magazine asked.

Zaharova replied that Russia considers Fennovoima’s decision to end cooperation with Rosatom in the construction of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant to be highly politicized.

“I believe that Finland already understands its economic losses caused by European sanctions.”

The Foreign Ministry’s press conference lasted more than two hours on Wednesday. In her presentation, which lasted more than an hour, Zaharova discussed a lot, especially the situation in Ukraine and various actions of the “collective West” against Russia, but not at all the intentions of Finland and Sweden in NATO.