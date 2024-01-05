Senator Karasin: US preparations for war in the Middle East are regrettable for the world

US preparations for a possible escalation of war in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine in 2024 does not bode well for the world. This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

All this sounds very regrettable for the international community, because it threatens a new aggravation of contradictions literally all over the world. But little changes in Washington's manners. Washington believes that the United States should be the sounding board in all possible serious conflicts – political, military, trade Grigory KarasinRussian senator

“Their behavior illustrates this line, including in the Middle East, where it was long overdue to return to the well-known decisions of the UN Security Council regarding negotiations and an end to the bloodshed. Logic should have led to the creation of two states, including the Palestinian one. Unfortunately, the United States and Israel are moving away from this, and all this will continue indefinitely. Therefore, the international community must have its say, each of the responsible countries must speak about its position, etc. Let’s hope that common sense will prevail, including in the work of the UN, which we continue to value,” the senator said.

As Politico reported, citing sources, the administration of American President Joe Biden is preparing for the possibility that the possible escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine will escalate into a new war in the Middle East. However, this could interfere with the election campaign of the current head of the United States.

The agency writes that aggravation in the Middle East could threaten the country's national security. Because of this, the US military is developing plans to counter possible attacks from Iraq and Syria with the support of Iran.