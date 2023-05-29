Senator Karasin called Erdogan’s victory in Turkish elections positive news

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said that the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a new term means that the country’s policy will remain predictable. The senator announced this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Karasin added that the victory of Erdogan – a man who is known to his country, known to the whole world – is news that is positive.

Erdogan’s victory means predictability, means progressive movements in all those processes that were launched in his past term Grigory KarasinChairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

“The key word is predictability, that is, understanding where we are and what will happen next. This is very important and significant in the difficult geopolitical situation that is currently developing in the world, ”concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

The fact that Erdogan won the presidential elections in the country became known on the evening of May 28. It was clarified that after processing 99.43 percent of the total number of ballots, he won 52.14 percent of the vote, and the head of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of the country, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 47.86 percent of the vote.

Earlier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the second round of presidential elections was over and called himself the winner. In an address to his supporters, he said that the people had given him and his administration responsibility for running the country for the next five years.