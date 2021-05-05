Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy ambassador of Russia to the UN, spoke about the “sickening” statements of representatives of Western countries at today’s informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the crimes of nationalists in Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, diplomats from Western countries did not comment on the eyewitness accounts of the tragic events in Ukraine. Moreover, Estonia, Ireland, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and Germany have accused Russia of organizing the meeting via video link in order to “again promote a false story about Ukraine.” They also said that Moscow is trying to distract the international community from its destabilizing activities against Kiev.

The Russian diplomat also noted that, according to the West, Moscow provoked the tragic events in Ukraine, and provocateurs were selected as speakers at the event.

Earlier, the G7 foreign ministers called on Russia to take de-escalation measures on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea. The foreign ministers also confirmed their support for the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. In addition, they called on Moscow to abide by OSCE principles and commitments to ensure transparency in its actions.