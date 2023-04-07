Deputy Chepa announced the need for a global truce in Ukraine

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, spoke about the possibility of an Easter truce in Ukraine. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he stated the need for a global truce between countries.

Earlier, Pope Francis called for a two-week truce in Ukraine from April 9 during the celebration of Easter by Catholics and Orthodox.

“Perhaps it is possible. But, unfortunately, this violates military strategy. Because such things can be used in the military field in their own interests. We need a global truce,” Chepa said.

At the end of March, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine and a ban on the movement of equipment and the transfer of weapons from both sides. He noted that it is necessary to stop hostilities before the start of the escalation of the conflict.

In turn, the coordinator of strategic communications in the National Security Council and White House representative John Kirby said that the truce in Ukraine would be a violation of the UN Charter by Russia. In his opinion, Russia would actually be allowed to use the truce to further strengthen its positions.