Deputy Zhurova: the US understands the need for a negotiation process with Russia

The United States understands the need for a negotiation process with Russia, said Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she spoke about the importance of negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed the possibility of holding talks with Russia. The representative of the US Foreign Ministry, Ned Price, specified that Moscow and Washington agreed to hold a meeting in the near future on the resumption of inspections under START-3 (a treaty on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms).

There are elections in the US now, and politicians are raising talk about the need for negotiations with Russia. Svetlana ZhurovaState Duma deputy

“It is clear that there are topics that do not depend on Ukraine and relate to our relations with NATO and the United States. Therefore, in any case, these processes should have a negotiation character. The United States also understands this, ”Zhurova is convinced.

The deputy believes that the US administration sees the need to demonstrate to its population the negotiation process with Russia.

“Otherwise, the American people will start to be afraid, which means people will start using their savings and investments in a different way. Because if there is a threat of a world war, people begin to behave differently, and this will threaten the economy. It is also unprofitable for the United States, ”she said.

Earlier, the Russian media learned that contacts between Russia and the United States under the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms continue. According to available information, a meeting of the bilateral commission may be held in late November or early December, the first since the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

Inspections under the agreement were suspended by mutual agreement of the two parties at the beginning of 2020, the reason for this was the COVID-19 pandemic.