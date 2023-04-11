Expert Knutov: not all Russian missiles will reach Western Ukraine due to five air defense zones

Not all Russian missiles will reach the border of Western Ukraine with Poland, since they must conditionally overcome five zones of air defense (air defense) of the Kyiv authorities. About this “Free Press” (SP) told Director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov.

According to the expert, the corresponding zones are equipped, in particular, with Gepard, NASAMS and IRIS-T portable anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-aircraft installations.

“There is a multi-layered air defense system, maybe it is not as effective as ours, but it exists, it works. If you use these cruise missiles (for example, “Caliber” – approx. “Tapes.ru”), then the probability that they will fly through the whole of Ukraine and not be detected and shot down is not so big, ”the expert is sure.

According to him, it is more efficient to use sabotage and reconnaissance groups to destroy bridges, rather than laser-guided missiles, which “are almost impossible to travel several hundred kilometers unnoticed.”

Meanwhile, Knutov noted that the air defense saturation of the eastern part of Ukraine is an order of magnitude lower than that of the western one.

In December, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that the destruction of the bridges was the most difficult task for the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.