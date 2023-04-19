Military expert Frolov: maneuvers of the Russian Pacific Fleet became a signal for the USA and Japan

The sudden check of the forces of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) of Russia in the Far East became a signal to the United States and Japan. About this in his column for Izvestia told military expert Andrei Frolov.

The specialist recalled that dozens of ships, hundreds of aircraft and tens of thousands of personnel took part in the event.

“What did the maneuvers demonstrate? At the moment, the main risk for Russia is the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine into a direct confrontation with the United States. So this is, first of all, a signal for them: Russia has the opportunity to stop the risks in different ways, ”the author is sure.

According to him, the maneuvers could not fail to notice in Japan. “Japan understands that it cannot cope with Russia and China. And for them, these exercises have become a demonstration of our capabilities and determination to pursue our own policy in the region by any means available to us, ”the expert writes.

Frolov notes that Pacific Fleet maneuvers were also carried out for Russia’s partners. “In addition, this is a signal to the allies of the Russian Federation. It means that all the talk that the Russian army suffered some mythical heavy losses and is generally incapable of anything is untenable, ”the author believes.

In April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin during a meeting that the Russian Pacific Fleet had been brought to full combat readiness during a surprise check.