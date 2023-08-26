Captain Dandykin: there is a conflict between NATO and the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the failures of the counteroffensive

Veteran of military operations, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin in an interview with URA.RU told about the conflict between NATO and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) due to the failures of the counteroffensive.

“They began to swear and shift the blame on each other. The Armed Forces of Ukraine say that the NATO members are to blame, the NATO members say that the Ukrainian troops are to blame,” the expert said.

According to him, this state of affairs plays into the hands of Russia. He recalled that the alliance provides significant assistance to Ukraine and requires return.

Dandykin also admitted that in the fall, Russian troops could launch a counteroffensive. He noted that in active defense, the summer was left behind them, and autumn would show further developments.

The expert added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still motivated, but expressed a “cautious sense of optimism” about Russia’s ability to take control of the territory.

Earlier, ex-MI6 agent (UK Foreign Intelligence Service) Alastair Crook said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) took a desperate step to save the counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian military is trying to break through the line of defense in order to justify itself in the eyes of the allies.