Senator Karasin declared the advantage of BRICS over the G7

The BRICS association has surpassed the G7 (G7) in its significance, said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the politician listed possible topics for the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The senator said that the leaders of the “five” BRICS and invited representatives of states will discuss the international situation.

“Also, the announced topics are economic growth and sustainable development. It is clear that, while in South Africa, the participants will also discuss aspects of the development of relations between BRICS and Africa. In addition, among the announced topics, the financing system and reducing dependence on the dollar are quite important,” Karasin said.

BRICS is a popular new international forum for making important decisions that affect more than half of the international community. The association is set up for constructive cooperation, unlike the G7, which preaches rivalry Grigory KarasinChairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council

The senator also noted that along with the “five” BRICS, representatives of more than 30 states will come to the summit in Johannesburg.

“I heard that I confirmed my decision on the participation of UN Secretary General António Guteres. Therefore, we will expect relevant results from this meeting,” he concluded.

The BRICS summit will take place from 22 to 24 August in Johannesburg. According to the South African Foreign Ministry, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of 67 countries and 20 representatives of organizations to take part in activities at the upcoming summit.

Russia at the BRICS summit will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. President Vladimir Putin will take part remotely.