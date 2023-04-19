Russia spies on critical infrastructure in northern European waters with research vessels. The Nordic media Svt, Nrk, Dr and Yle denounce it in a joint documentary. A Russian military program records the locations of wind turbines, gas pipelines and electricity and Internet cables around Denmark, Norway and Finland. 50 vessels involved in the program over the past decade have been identified, including research vessels, fishing vessels and yachts, all sailing with their transponders switched off.

Four days before the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, a Danish patrol vessel took 112 photos of Russian vessels near the pipelines, a Danish newspaper reported recently. Last November, for example, a Russian research vessel was spotted in the Kattegat Strait between Denmark and Sweden, but it had sent messages to a naval base in Russia. When reporters approached the vessel, they spotted a masked, armed man on deck.