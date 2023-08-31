The 18 months of war waged against Ukraine have been causing more and more consequences for Russia, which sees its economy collapsing with the fluctuation of its currency (the ruble reached US$ 0.009), the increase in interest rates (currently at 12% a year) and the sanctions applied by the West, which brought down the price of oil produced by the country and of exports in general.

On the last 22nd, President Vladimir Putin met with authorities of the Russian Executive Branch and the Central Bank of the country (BCR), calling them to create measures to stop the financial instability caused by the imbalance of the trade balance due to the conflict in Eastern Europe .

“In recent months, volatility in financial markets has increased considerably […]. Obviously, these fluctuations make it difficult for companies and citizens to make investment decisions,” Putin said during the meeting.

One of the instruments adopted by the Kremlin’s economic team to try to curb internal instability in Russia was the increase in interest rates. However, such an action alone is not enough to keep the country’s accounts balanced and still manage the expenses of a war, which are high.

A Reuters was privy to government statistics, which showed 9.7 trillion rubles ($101 billion) was spent this year on war. Compared to 2021, which preceded the conflict, military expenditures were almost three times higher in 2023.

The International Peace Research Institute in Stockholm says that these figures may be underestimates and must represent only 75% of the actual amount spent by the Russian state.

In early August, indicators from the Russian Central Bank also showed that the country’s surplus fell by around 85% in the last seven months, compared to the previous year. Currently, the country’s public debt represents 14.9% of GDP, but it should increase, according to specialists in international economics.

In an interview with CNNJanis Kluge, an expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said that the devaluation of the local currency and the increase in inflation and interest rates could lead the population to distrust the government, and this could become a “headache” for Putin.

“The last thing the government wants is for Russians to lose confidence in their own currency. If they start exchanging rubles for foreign currencies, we would have a vicious cycle and a consequent currency crisis,” he said.

According to a report by the agency AFPresidents of large cities such as Moscow have yet to notice the effects of this financial instability in a significant way.

Some Western brand stores have been replaced in malls and unemployment remains “normal” by country standards at 4%.

Entrepreneurs who need to import raw material stated that they had to change suppliers, previously from Western sources. Among the new paths found for import trade agreements is Asia.

For the head of the Kremlin, “inflationary risks are increasing” – inflation rose to 3.52% in mid-August – therefore “containing rising prices is now the government’s first plan”.