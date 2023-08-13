Home page World

Russian soldiers fire at a position with a Russian howitzer. Double taps are common. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Putin’s army uses “double taps” against Ukraine. Plumbers and helpers are often killed in the process. But Putin accepts war crimes in the Ukraine war.

Moscow/Kiev – Wars have always brought out the dark side of humanity – that’s what makes it too Ukraine war no exception. A few months after Vladimir Putin’s attack on the neighboring country, the number of war crimes on both sides increased massively. Torture, intentional killings and sexual violence have been part of the army’s actions ever since. However, the Russian combat units resort to another tactic in the Ukraine war: the targeted attack on sanitary workers and helpers. The so-called double taps have a serious effect.

This type of war crimes is not new, but has a simple reason in the current phase of the Ukraine war, which is characterized by a counter-offensive by the defenders. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is banking on the demoralization of the Ukrainian population and wants to plunge people into despair.

Dramatic tactics in the Ukraine war: Putin lets Russia’s army use “double taps”.

Military helpers and sanitary workers actually enjoy a special status in the event of war. As a so-called non-combatant, i.e. persons without a combat mission, international martial law grants them protection under the Geneva Conventions. In the past, this requirement was not only broken in the Ukraine war, but Vladimir Putin’s Aggressive warfare is currently showing the extent of targeted attack on medics. These so-called double taps have now become a sad part of everyday life.

Already last year, when pictures of hundreds of civilians killed in the Kiev suburb of Bucha shook the world, Russian combat units repeatedly attacked the same spot in order to kill rescue workers in a targeted manner. Over a year later, Putin’s army continues to adhere to this practice. Children’s homes and care facilities are also repeatedly hit by rockets. Sometimes it’s collateral damage, but the international community accuses Russia’s president of war in the Ukraine war crimes again and again.

To bomb Ukraine into despair: Russia often shells enemies twice

The current president of Russia has proven throughout his presidency that the international law of war does not enjoy the highest priority with Putin. During the Syrian war, too, Russian troops often bombed enemy positions twice in order to kill sanitary workers. Like that Editorial network Germany writes in a post on the topic, followed Russia with the “Double Taps” a simple goal: to bomb the civilian population into hopelessness.

In the recent attacks on Zaporizhia, in which, among other things, a hotel was destroyed and many civilians were injured or killed, Putin’s army is also said to have repeatedly fired on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in order to break the morale of the population. Committing war crimes is accepted with approval. This is reported, for example, by the British Guardians.

Tactics against the offensive in the Ukraine war: Putin uses “double tap” against medics

UN reports on which, among other things, the daily News reported last March showed that investigators from the UN Human Rights Council have not yet been able to quantify the full extent of the war crimes in the Ukraine war. The fact that Putin is currently focusing on the targeted demoralization of the civilian population is presumably due to the Kremlin chief’s way of thinking.

Those responsible in Ukraine are also aware of the grueling effect of the “double taps”. Selenskyj repeatedly describes the tactic as “terrorism” against the Ukrainian people, and the country’s media also point to Russian war crimes. The Kyiv Post for example, warns of special combat units that have “refined” the targeted bombing of first responders in the Syrian war.

Ukraine war: Russia’s tactics are aimed against the morale of the population

Historical examples show in abundance how important the morale of one’s own population is for the outcome of a war. It was not uncommon for battles to be decided far behind the front lines because of demoralized civilians. Putin is aware of the serious effects of his tactics in the Ukraine war. In no way will this make defending his country any easier for Zelenskyy. (fbu)