Of: Momir Takac

Thousands of civilians lost their lives in the battle for Mariupol. © IMAGO/Peter Kovalev

Russia has spoken of civilian casualties for the first time in the long-contested port city of Mariupol. But Ukraine is to blame for the thousands of deaths.

Mariupol – The battle for the port city of Mariupol was one of the fiercest in the Ukraine war. The bloody clashes began immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Barely three months later, the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered.

Now, for the first time, Russia has spoken about civilian casualties in Mariupol, which Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin annexed as part of the Donetsk region. Moscow published estimates that 3,000 civilians were killed in the battle for Mariupol. Ukraine, on the other hand, speaks of tens of thousands of civilians who died as a result of constant artillery fire and the humanitarian emergency created by the siege.

Russia blames Ukraine for thousands of dead civilians in Mariupol

The Russian investigative committee also estimated the damage in the city at the equivalent of around 2.3 billion euros. Moscow held Ukraine responsible for this and also for the civilian casualties. Committee chief Alexander Bastyrkin, who is a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, claimed that the 3,000 civilians killed were the work of Ukrainian soldiers.

But that’s not all. Kyiv is also said to be responsible for the severe damage to civilian infrastructure, the statement said. This only existed because Kyiv used housing and hospitals for the military. Ukraine, the EU and the United Nations, in turn, accuse Russian forces of war crimes during the fighting for Mariupol. (mt)