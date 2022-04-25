Two months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov again referred this Monday to the possibility of a Third World War.

Lavrov’s statements are collected by Russian press agencies, according to which The foreign minister believes that the crisis in Ukraine could be the trigger for a new confrontation of global magnitude.

“The danger is serious, it’s real.” said the Russian leader, quoted by the Interfax agency.

Lavrov stated that although “the inadmissibility of a nuclear war is Moscow’s principled position, the danger of such a conflict should not be underestimated.”

According to the Russian official, the current situation resembles that which occurred in 1962 during the Missile Crisis. However, he stated that at that time there were clear communication channels between the parties and rules on the conflict, something that is not currently seen amid the clashes between Russia and Ukraine.

“Before there was a channel of communication in which the leaders trusted. Now there is no such channel and no one is trying to create it. There are timid attempts that have been made in the first phase, but they have not worked,” he said, as quoted by the ‘Europa Press’ agency.

This is not the first time that Russia has spoken about the idea of ​​a Third World War in the midst of the conflict.

At the beginning of March, Lavrov stated that a new world war would include nuclear weapons and would be even more destructive than those that humanity has experienced.

Sergei Lavro, Russian Foreign Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Despite talking about the possibility of the conflict escalating to a global level, Lavrov affirmed that his country will continue peace negotiations with Ukrainealthough he accused kyiv of “appearing” goodwill in the dialogues between the parties.

“Goodwill has limits. And if it is not reciprocated, it does not contribute to the negotiation process,” Lavrov said.

“But we will continue to hold negotiations with the team sent by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, and contacts will continue,” he stressed.

Lavrov accused the Ukrainian president of “pretending” that he is negotiating and affirmed that “he is a good actor (…), if you look carefully and read what he says carefully, you will find thousands of contradictions.”

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, he was confident that “everything will surely end with the signing of an agreement.”

“But the parameters of this deal will be defined by the state of the fighting when the deal becomes a reality,” Lavrov added.

