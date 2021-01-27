Russia “Somewhere there is a limit to how much can be stolen” – According to a Russian security policy expert, the country’s administration may have begun to believe in its own lies

“Now we are no longer just talking about whether the votes have been rejected, but the incitement is corruption and assassination attempts,” says assistant professor Katri Pynnöniemi about the recent demonstrations.

Reader Katri Pynnöniemi laughs when asked if small Finland should be concerned about the large-scale demonstrations in Russia last weekend.

“Maybe we’re always worried.”

underlying concern may be, for example, that the autocratic administrations have sometimes used to try to turn the public interest to an external problem or a monster when its own internal problems grow impassable.

Could the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to seek some such remedy for current problems?

“It’s actually already done by Russia. It is one part of everyday foreign policy discourse [puhetapaa] In Russia at the moment, ie there the same thing is encountered in slightly different contexts, ”says Pynnöniemi.

“A little everywhere has the same message that the aim is to weaken Russia from abroad. It is a passing narrative or story. Whenever something happens, it is brought up first. ”

Pynnöniemi is a researcher in Russian security and foreign policy. He holds the Mannerheim Professorship in Russian Security Policy Studies, which is shared between the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki and the National Defense University.

At the National Defense College, Pynnöniemi works in the Russia research group, which studies the Russian armed forces and military policy. Among other things, the group organizes an annual one Russia seminar, which this year will be held virtually this and next week.

Pynnöniemi admits that he wondered how likely Putin would now set out to incite problems beyond his borders and gain popularity like the Crimean occupation.

“Other countries are wondering whether Russia is going to build problems abroad. I think the researchers have shown quite well that the euphoria of the Crimea or the support given by the people to that military operation was, in the end, quite short-lived, ”he says.

“I’ve been thinking about it, that somehow seems to be difficult to see, that they would try the same trick in this situation again, but it is not impossible, of course not.”

Pynnöniemi says that he and his students have just gone through the timeline of the 2014 military operation in Crimea.

“In retrospect, one can even show March 4, when there was a press conference for Putin. In it, he strongly denied that there were any troops anywhere, ”says Pynnöniemi.

“It has stuck in my mind as an example: if it just repeated Putin’s message that we forbid, then it went into the woods.”

The video shows how police kick a protester at a demonstration in St. Petersburg on January 23:

In the Democratic societies are quickly seen through someone trying to fish for popularity through an external threat. According to Pynnöniemi, this is not the case in Russia, where there is simply no room for equal discussion on the political field.

Pynnöniemi highlights a Russian researcher and journalist Alexander Baunov an analysis that has opened up well to what is now at stake.

“There are certain new features here, such as violence. Now it is no longer just a question of whether votes have been rejected, but of corruption and attempted murder. Somewhere there is a limit to how much can be stolen or human rights violated. ”

According to Pynnöniemi, there has been a very unified message from Russian researchers that the demonstrations were different in tone.

“Baunov wrote very essentially that the protests are now really about opposing the regime.”

Is Putin’s regime has been in such a tight spot in the past?

“Yes, it would seem a bit tight, it’s a tight place,” says Pynnöniemi.

For him, this is also indicated by the fact that Putin has had to explain in public Alexei Navalnyin a video posted by supporters on the Internet about Putin’s palace on the Black Sea coast. Putin argues that this is not a building he owns.

Putin’s speeches in Pynnöniemi have reminded me of a well-known American Cold War diplomat and researcher George Kennan analysis of Soviet-era lies.

According to Kennan, Soviet rulers cultivated so much falsehood in their policies that they even began to believe in it themselves.

This made it difficult to weigh the Soviets ’statements because it was difficult to assess whether they thought they were telling the truth or whether there was a conscious distortion behind it.

“When it comes to such an authoritarian regime that uses lies as part of its strategic communication, it is sometimes difficult to deduce when it is an appropriate lie and when the speaker has internalized the false story so much that he himself believes in it and acts accordingly,” Pynnöniemi says.

He recalls that it matters whether a lie is used tactically as part of an operation or as part of a particular worldview.

“Applying this: when Putin has said that he does not own that castle, he does not feel that he is lying because the matter has been done in such a way that he really does not own anything about it. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s not Putin’s castle. “

In social the media broadcast videos of last weekend’s protests, in which Russian riot police were downright in the middle of the protesters.

The rare situation has led many to wonder whether the Putin regime even came as a surprise. Pynnöniemi admits he thought the same.

It seems to him that the Putin regime has lost its youth.

“Not in the way that youth could be the only force for change in itself or that something radical would happen tomorrow. The situation is complicated by the fact that the administration does not seem willing to compromise. “

There is also simply a saturation of Putin in the background, which, according to Pynnöniemi and other researchers, has been visible for a long time.

Pynnöniemi thinks that various alternatives have been sought for Putin’s departure.

“Yes, the debate on the constitutional amendment took place partly in the context of building different options for someone else to come to the forefront, so to speak. But it may be that this is only a theoretical possibility. ”