Wives and mothers of men mobilized to the front in Ukraine demanded their husbands and sons go home in a demonstration they organized in Moscow on Saturday. In Russia, the business launch has already lasted 500 days.

Ukrainian wives, mothers, and sisters of men mobilized for the war demonstrated on Saturday against the establishment of a movement in the heart of Moscow near the Kremlin.

Demonstrators brought red carnations to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located in the Alexander Garden right next to the Kremlin wall. Many were dressed in a white scarf as a sign of participation in the demonstration.

Many other ways of expressing one's opinion are already criminalized in Russia. A passer-by might not even have realized that a demonstration was taking place. Peaceful demonstrators were surrounded by the Russian and international media instead of the police.

An estimated couple of hundred people took part in the demonstration, which is not much for a big city the size of Moscow. In today's conditions tightened by Russia's fear and pressure, organizing even a small demonstration is still significant.

The non-governmental organization OVD-info announced on Saturday afternoon that the police arrested 30 people at the demonstration, most of whom were journalists. HS was there for the first hour, when the demonstration seemed to go very peacefully.

At that time, there were no more police officers than usual on a Saturday.

A demonstration was organized by the “Tie kotiin” movement, founded at the end of last autumn, whose active members are the wives and mothers of mobilized people living in different parts of Russia. The goal of the loose movement is to get the mobilized people home, and to unite women in the same situation.

The movement has already organized demonstrations on nine consecutive Saturdays in different parts of Russia. The protestors' symbol is a white scarf worn as a sign that the man is still alive.

The demonstration organized in Moscow in the afternoon was larger than usual, because it was a milestone day: 500 days had passed since the start of the “partial” movement in Russia.

Living in the Samara region Christina, 26, had traveled to Moscow to bring flowers to the memorial with a few other women. Her husband was mobilized to the front in September of the other year, and Kristina hasn't seen him like that.

According to Kristina, the man has served in the “hottest” places in the combat zone for over a year.

“I want my husband to return home and all the mobilized to return home. I think they have already fulfilled their duty to the country of their birth. The return would be fair for both them and us.”

Kristina said that her husband calls from the front relatively regularly. The man doesn't tell much about his health, lest his spouse worry too much.

“You can hear from the voice that he is tired and would like to go home.”

Kristina's husband, who lives in the Samara region, was mobilized to the front in September of the other year. “Life has lost its meaning, all around is gray,” Kristina said.

Christina is left alone with a 3-year-old child. Before the war, a man trained as a mechanic worked as a foreman in a factory. According to Kristina, there was nothing missing from life then.