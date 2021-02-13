In a ceremony swept by cold and snow, in Viazma, Russia, on Saturday February 13, eight remains of soldiers of Napoleon and the Czar, who fell face to face on the battlefields in 1812, were buried. Two years earlier, it was there, 230 kilometers from Moscow, that the France Télévisions teams had filmed the excavations which made it possible to discover these bones. A group of Franco-Russian archaeologists then made their first discoveries.

In total, the bodies of 120 soldiers, three teenagers and three women were found. Russians and French could not be distinguished. “Despite the fact that they fought against each other, they will now be able to find peace”, estimates Svetlana Makeeva, vice-president of the foundation for the development of Franco-Russian initiatives. This ceremony comes 200 years after Napoleon’s death and at a time when relations between Europe and Russia are at their lowest.