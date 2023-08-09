Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Russia | Šoigu: Finland and Poland threaten Russia’s security

August 9, 2023
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Finland’s NATO membership poses a threat to Russia’s security.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday accused Poland and Finland of threatening Russia’s security, reports news agency AFP. According to him, the significantly increased threats on Russia’s western borders require countermeasures.

According to AFP, Šoigu said Finland’s accession to NATO is a serious destabilizing factor, as is Sweden’s probable NATO membership.

In addition Shoigu spoke about the arming of Poland, and said that the United States uses Poland as the main instrument in its anti-Russian policy.

On Wednesday, Poland announced that it would deploy 2,000 soldiers on the border with Belarus.

According to Šoigu, the situation requires “well-timed and relevant countermeasures”.

