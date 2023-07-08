Russia | Soft drink giant Pepsi made considerable profits in Russia last year

For example, the soft drink giant PepsiCo quadrupled its profit in Russia last year, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Candy giants Mondelez and Mars, as well as Pepsi, known for its soft drinks, made a significant profit in Russia last year, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

For example, soft drink giant PepsiCo quadrupled its profit in Russia last year, the news agency reports. Pepsi’s net sales increased by 16 percent from 1.8 billion dollars to 2.1 billion dollars.

According to the company, the share of Russian operations in the group’s turnover was five percent last year, compared to four percent a year earlier, reports Bloomberg.

Last year, Mars, known for its chocolate bars, increased its profits in Russia by 58 percent to 27 billion rubles (about 270 million euros) and increased its sales by 14 percent to 177 billion rubles (about 1.7 billion euros).

CEO of Pepsi Ramon Laguarta said last September that the company would suspend sales of international brands such as 7Up and Pepsi in Russia. Mars has also announced that it will reduce its operations in Russia.

Also for example, the food giant Mondelez, which produces Marabou chocolate, more than doubled its total profit in Russia last year, according to Bloomberg. The company’s sales in Russia rose by 38 percent last year to 92 billion rubles (about 920 million euros).

Mondelez’s annual review profitability improved thanks to pricing, volume growth and the suspension of advertising. Russia’s share of the group’s turnover was four percent last year.

In June, Mondelez had to in Sweden in the eye of the storm when several Swedish operators announced a boycott of its owned Marabou chocolate. The background was Mondelez ending up on Ukraine’s blacklist due to its Russian operations. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Mondelez paid more than 61 million dollars in taxes to the Russian state last year.

A few days later, Mondelez announced that it would separate its Russian operation from the rest of the company’s business.