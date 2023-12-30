Russia | Sofi Oksanen writes: Russia knows Finland's weak point and will continue to attack it

Russia is not unpredictable. It uses racism in its operations against Finland, because Finland is a racist country, writes Sofi Oksanen in her turn-of-the-year author's speech.

VIn 1959, Cologne's Christmas peace was broken when a student returning home from the night fair saw something surprising on the wall of a building on his way. A new one had been built on the site of the synagogue destroyed on Kristallnacht, and now there was fresh graffiti on its side – a swastika. The horrified student called the police. On Christmas Day, it dawned that the memorial erected to the nineteen murdered Jews had experienced the same fate.

More and more swastikas painted in red and black began to appear around the world. They appeared in South and North America. to Hong Kong. To small English villages and London. to West Germany.

Thousands of people in numerous countries marched against anti-Semitism. Demonstrations were also organized in West Germany, whose reputation had suffered significantly from the swastikas. The anti-Jewish attacks had led to boycotts of German-made products and the firing of Germans in other countries.

The swastikas and other anti-Jewish graffiti were gradually revealed to be the disinformation department of the Soviet Union. The achieved success spurred the federal government to establish similar departments in other Eastern Bloc countries. The brightest minds sought their services, because the branch's budgets grew, and career advancement was certain.

QDepartment D, created under GB in 1959, was born out of a need. Stalin's after the death, the Soviet Union faced problems in every field. Even though the Soviet Union should have defeated the Western powers in absolutely everything, its economy is weak and the exposure of Stalin's terror had led to reputational damage. The West supported African countries with amounts that the Soviet Union could not. West Germany was also a headache, whose reconstruction progressed at an unimaginable pace at the same time that the traces of the war were still visible in the Eastern Bloc.

“ As a solution, the Soviet Union came up with the cheapest possible weapon: a lie.

The mission of Department D was to discredit and undermine opponents. The weakening was carried out by strengthening the internal contradictions of the enemy. Tactics were followed Lenin's teachings: “You can defeat the strongest enemy only by focusing properly and with the greatest care, attentiveness and skill on the rift between the enemies – even the smallest one – and using it to your advantage.”

Everything was aimed at making the West look worse than the Eastern Bloc.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Division D was forgotten in the West for decades. The subject did not interest me, even though the department was successful compared to many other Soviet branches. Putin's during presidential terms, power in Russia has been gradually concentrated in the hands of men whose training includes the teachings of Department D and who have access to the research information produced by its operations for more than 60 years.

Qeven our eastern border was closed in November, the core communication aimed at our own citizens was successful. Compared to the corresponding situation in 2015, the atmosphere in Finland was clearly different, as was the way to take action and make decisions. The citizens were constantly informed about the situation, and it became clear to everyone what it was all about: Russian security services organized migrants to the Finnish border and implemented a hybrid operation there.

In the talk shows, politicians assured Finland's unity night after night, and the people were made aware that the purpose of activities that take advantage of immigrants is to strengthen polarization in our country.

They say it wouldn't work.

The fact that Russia's aspirations were expressed so clearly in our country is a great achievement compared to the years of teasing Russia. However, psychological operations are not battles in which one side can declare itself the winner in the first few meters.

Finland is a country with high resilience to Russia, and in such countries Russia tries to take advantage of the problems that already exist in them. In Poland, Russian tricks are well known. Despite that, connections to Russia have been found behind the backgrounds of the parties expressing the loudest homophobia. We cannot know how anti-gay Poland would be without them. Poland would hardly become a gay-friendly country like Sweden in an instant, but the atmosphere towards sexual minorities would certainly be kinder to some extent.

There are few Jews in Finland, so pouring oil on the waves of anti-Semitism is difficult. Russia has used anti-Semitism in Finland mainly to distort the Holocaust. At the same time, Finland's relations with the Baltic countries have been weakened, when Finnish Putinist activists have accused them of Nazism.

Sinstead, racism is used in the hybrid operations targeting Finland, because Finland is a racist country. of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency in a recent report Finland once again ranked at the top of the list of the most discriminatory countries in the EU.

The speech of Finnish politicians about the situation on the eastern border may have seemed unified on the surface, but the tension between basic Finns and other parties was palpable even on the television screen.

The last word in the program Yle's editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen raised a question that he had not yet received an answer to, even though Russia's motives had been widely analyzed in the media: why did Russia embark on the operation now?

The reason may be found in the news about Finland. Prime minister Orphan The government appointed as the (kok) cabinet of horrors has been in the headlines throughout the year both at home and abroad precisely because of racism.

The KGB did not undertake its 1959 swastika operation by chance. Hitler's Germany's crimes were widely known, and the KGB knew it could deny its involvement because the whole world saw Germany as an anti-Semitic country.

Before taking action, the KGB had tested the functionality of the operation in a small Russian village. People's reactions were, as expected, horrified. However, to the KGB's surprise, some of the villagers were enthusiastic about the swastikas and fallen gravestones. They encouraged similar behavior.

The observation was repeated later. The executors of the swastika operation, which spread like wildfire from country to country, included KGB agents and people recruited by a couple of German neo-Nazis. But there were also ordinary people who were inspired by the events of Christmas night in Cologne. The new modus operandi had been revealed to be that the KGB had others do most of its dirty work.

Hybrid operations are psychological operations that modify both images related to countries and the everyday language of citizens. The emotional life of Soviet citizens was steered in the desired direction by adding adjectives evoking negative emotions to things that people were expected to hate in all public speech. Similarly, the adjectives associated with the Soviet Union and the workers were always positive.

During Putin's tenure, Russian state television has not been allowed to show negative news after or before news about the president. The method can be considered successful. At least Putin is still in power.

OFyt Finnish media and decision-makers have themselves produced an emotional reality in which refugees, migrants and asylum seekers have been associated with fear-inducing news. The situation could be improved by strengthening positive news coverage related to immigrants. However, such news cannot be invented in a society that respects the freedom of the press, if it does not exist. Russia's hybrid operations are successful and cost-effective because once the ball is set in motion, others take care of kicking it forward either consciously or unconsciously.

For Russia in the autumn hybrid operation, it may be enough for Finns to see enough negative news that is associated with fear and foreign people. In a method called reflexive control, a person is made to make unfavorable decisions emotionally. Racist reactions are bad for our nation. Nevertheless, Russia has just succeeded in strengthening such an emotional reality that reinforces subconscious prejudices against foreigners.

In addition to the declaration of unity, some of Finland's decision-makers supported fictitious myths about Russia with the hybrid operation. Comments emphasizing Russia's “unpredictability” rain down on Russia. For example, a member of the EU Parliament Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner (ps) repeated many times that you can expect “anything” from Russia.

It's not true, even if Russia would like us to think so. We can only expect the same means from Russia as in the past, albeit updated for this millennium.

Disinformation operations are not action movies with a clear ending scene. They are a continuation of Russia's way of governing. In the case of Finland, Russia continues influence operations related to racism, because in Russia-resilient, a country that is quite tolerant of gays, where there are also sadly few Jews, racism is our Achilles' heel.

A KGB general Oleg Kalugin according to the KGB wanted to maintain anti-Semitism with its swastika operation. The goal was not to be reached immediately. Russia acted like a bad janitor: it threw garbage on the road and made sure that the cracks in the foundations of the houses got deeper. The consequences would be visible only years later.

Disinformation operations are not snakes that are killed by cutting off the head, but toadstools. The best way to combat them is to shape the soil in such a way that it does not attract toadstools. Russia's influence is not prevented by denying the real problems in society, and it is the general human reluctance to look in the mirror that is the strength of the operations. The ambition of politicians fueled by racism can be difficult to contain.

Looking at the snow-covered border and migrant groups, I wondered what kind of propaganda material it would make.

Visuality is always important in Russian operations, as is the long-term usability of the footage obtained from them. Our winter border is handsomely beautiful, life-threatening for an ill-equipped border crosser – and easily recognizable. Dark-skinned people catch the eye amidst the snow and Christmas-white firs. Anyone from anywhere in the world can place a picture in the Nordic countries, Finland.

These pictures will still be useful decades from now.