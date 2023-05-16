Russia | Skiers from Russia and Belarus are not eligible for the marathon series

The international skiing federation Fis will decide on its line for athletes from Russia and Belarus next week.

Next on Wednesday of this week, it will be decided whether Russian and Belarusian skiers will be able to return to the Cross-Country World Cup and other competitions of the International Skiing and Snowboarding Federation (FIS).

The decision will be made by the FIS board meeting on May 24.

Ski Classics, the competition series of long-distance skiing competitions, already signaled that the skiers representing Russia and Belarus cannot compete in its modern series next season either.

The countries’ skiers are on the sidelines because of military actions against Ukraine.

“The board of Ski Classics decided to keep the collar for Russians and Belarusians valid. We set the restrictions in February 2022, and the situation has not changed,” said the CEO of Ski Classics David Nilsson in the bulletin.