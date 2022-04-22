Russia Six killed in fire at Russian Armed Forces Research Center – a chemical plant caught fire at the same time

The research center, whose building was destroyed in a fire, is responsible for developing the joint air defense capabilities of the CIS countries.

At least six people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a fire at the Russian Air Defense Research Center. Thirteen people were hospitalized.

The fire occurred on Thursday morning in Tver, less than 200 kilometers northwest of Moscow. Another fire broke out on Thursday, this time in Kineshma in Ivanovo, about 400 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

In Kineshma, a fire broke out at the Dmitrievsky chemical plant. News agency Tassin according to 143 people were evacuated. Two people were injured, the other seriously.

Tver the fire occurred at the Russian Armed Forces Space Research and Air Defense Research Center. Russian Ministry of Defense pages According to the Center, the Center is also responsible for developing the joint air defense capabilities of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). In Tver are located the central government and one of the four testing centers. Ivy is a community formed in 1991 by the former Soviet republics of the Soviet Union.

In Kineshma, the Dmitrievsky chemical plant is Russia’s largest producer of butyl acetate. Butyl acetate is a solvent that is also used in perfumes. Other solvents are also produced at the factory.

The cause of the fire is related According to the cup acetone treatment.

In Tver firefighting work that killed six people lasted until Friday morning. The cause of ignition is being investigated. News agency Tass said on Friday that local authorities have launched an investigation into the fire. A serious failure to comply with fire safety regulations has resulted in deaths as a criminal offense.

Ria Novosti says the burned building was built in 1946 and had wooden floors.

Tver local media according to the fire, some of the people in hospital because of the fire have fractures in addition to burns, as they had to jump out of the windows of a burning building.

Many Western social media users recently saw similarities in the fires, as the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the Russian armed forces had successfully tested the intercontinental RS-28 Sarmat missile. RS-28 Sarmat’s nickname is Satan II.

So far, the fires have not been shown to have anything to do with Russia’s foreign policy situation and the fact that its armed forces attacked Ukraine at the end of February.