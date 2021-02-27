In Russia, the state final certification in 2021 was simplified due to the coronavirus. This decision was made by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported on website government on Saturday, February 27th.

“In particular, ninth-graders will not take electives this year. They will be able to receive certificates of basic general education after passing the state final attestation (GIA-9) in only two compulsory subjects, ”the message says.

Pupils of the 11th grade in 2021, as mentioned earlier, will take the Unified State Exam (USE) only if they are going to enter universities. To obtain a certificate, it will be enough for them to pass the state final exam (GVE) in the Russian language and mathematics.

The final exams instead of the USE in 2021 will be held from 24 to 28 May. Rosobrnadzor promised to draw up tasks based on the USE specifications. Demo versions of the exam will be published in advance on the website of the Federal Institute for Pedagogical Measurements (FIPI).