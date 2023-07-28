Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (28) that his country had signed arms contracts with more than 40 African countries during the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, which takes place in St. Petersburg.

“To strengthen the defensive capacity of the continent’s countries, we are developing cooperation in the military and technical-military fields,” said the Russian before the leaders of countries such as Egypt, Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

Putin stressed that part of the supply of arms to countries is done free of charge, as the ultimate goal is to guarantee their “security and sovereignty”.

“Russia has signed military-technical cooperation contracts with more than 40 countries in Africa, to which we supply a wide range of weapons and defense equipment,” he pointed out.

During the speech, he commented that African delegations often attend exhibitions, forums and military exercises that are held in Russia to familiarize themselves with new generation weapons.

Without yet reaching the levels of the Soviet Union, Russia has signed contracts worth approximately US$ 10 billion (R$ 47.3 billion in current exchange rates) since the previous summit, held in 2019.

France and Niger

In this regard, some African countries have renounced cooperation with France, which they accuse of interfering in internal affairs.

The summit ended up being overshadowed by the outbreak of the military coup in Niger, whose president Mohamed Bazoum was deposed and is held hostage by the coup leaders.

“We strongly condemn the events in Niger and demand the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family,” Azali Assoumani, interim president of the African Union, declared during the summit.

When delivering his speech this morning, Putin sat next to Ibrahim Traore, interim president of Burkina Faso, accused of cooperating with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group since the coup he carried out in 2022.

Local media reported on Thursday that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin met in St Petersburg with representatives from Niger, Mali and also the Central African Republic, where Russian mercenaries arrived this week to ensure security during the constitutional referendum. of Sunday.