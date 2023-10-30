Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

In the Russian republic of Dagestan, citizens are said to have hunted Jews. The Kremlin sees blame abroad.

Makhachkala – This news was shocking even in these dark times. In Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan, an angry crowd is said to have broken into the airport and then used violence against people who had arrived on a plane from Israel, according to authorities. Be there 20 people injured been, including police officers.

According to the Interior Ministry, 60 people were temporarily arrested. The international part of the airport was shut down as a result of the destruction and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday night.

Incidents in Dagestan: Videos are said to show attacks on Jews

The exact background to the attack remains a mystery. The same applies to an incident in the Dagestan city of Khasavyurt, where residents gathered in front of a hotel and allegedly threw stones at it because they suspected Jews inside. There are videos circulating on the Internet that are supposed to prove the attacks. That I Russia for more than a year and a half Ukraine war the blame goes unsurprisingly in the same direction Kyiv.

Sergei Melikov, President of the Republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, spoke during a visit to the affected airport of a deliberate attempt to destabilize the situation. Forces in Ukraine have called on citizens to religious hatred via Telegram channels. He did not provide any evidence for these claims.

Calls on citizens to unite: Dagestan President Sergei Melikov must explain the events in his republic. © IMAGO / SNA



Dagestan President on Makhachkala incident: “Fakes spread by enemies”

Melikov followed up via Telegram and warned against “allowing yourself to be provoked or manipulated.” “Because of the forgeries spread by our enemies, very young people were on the verge of breaking the law,” wrote the 58-year-old, who emphasized the closeness to Palestine and the victims there in the context of the war in the Middle East.

The bloody deeds of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas on October 7th, which killed around 1,400 people Israel The politician didn’t mention anything about the cost of his life. However, Melikov appealed to all Dagestanis to remain level-headed and prevent a split in society.

Salafists, known as ultra-conservatives, live in the region, as do those Muslims who belong to Sufism, which is considered a moderate faith within Islam. About the inconsistencies between these representatives, who actually follow the same religion reported a few years ago Deutschlandfunk.

Kremlin on Dagestan unrest: “Using the situation to provoke”

The Kremlin has now also commented on the incidents in Makhachkala. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that because of the TV images showing the “horror” from the Gaza Strip, it was “very easy to abuse the situation, to provoke it, to upset people.” The political leadership certainly seems to show understanding for the attacks. Please offer the opportunity to do this at the moment Moscow to bring the oft-quoted enemy image from the West back to the fore.

That’s what the Kremlin boss wants Wladimir Putin on Monday evening to hold a meeting on the security situation and attempts to destabilize the West. His new XXL table may then be used again, which recently enabled him to keep the guests at a distance at a meeting with religious leaders.

Scene from Makhachkala airport: Heavily armed security forces ultimately ensured calm. © AFP PHOTO / Telegram channel @askrasul

Kremlin spokesman rages towards the West: “Wants to cause division in society”

In addition to the government, representatives of the Russian security apparatus are also expected to take part in the meeting. According to Peskov, the focus should be on “the West’s attempts to use the situation in the Middle East to cause a split in Russian society.” He went on to say that it was obvious that the riots were caused by foreign interference.

Putin will make a public statement at the start of the meeting. Most recently, the President called for peaceful coexistence with a view to the situation in the Middle East. Peskov emphasized that his boss was constantly informed about the situation in Dagestan by the domestic secret service, the National Guard and the head of the republic, Melikov.

Unrest in his empire: Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to comment on the security situation. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Jews in Dagestan: Chief Rabbi speaks about possible evacuation

Meanwhile, Felix Klein is taking the Russian President to task. The federal government’s anti-Semitism commissioner told the newspapers Funke Media Group: “I expect President Putin and the Russian authorities to protect the safety and property of Jews.” It has once again become clear that “anti-Semitism is a global problem that we must respond to internationally.”

The Novaya Gazetaone of the few independent media outlets remaining in Russia, even writes on Telegram, the Jewish community in Dagestan would not rule out an evacuation of Jews from the region. “The situation in Dagestan is very difficult, members of the community are afraid, they call and I don’t know what to advise them,” said Ovadia Isakov, chief rabbi of the city of Derbent.

However, he doesn’t know where the 300 to 400 families from the city can be resettled: “Is it even worth going, because Russia doesn’t promise any salvation, there were pogroms in Russia too. It is not clear where one should flee to.” He himself does not feel safe in the synagogue. (mg)