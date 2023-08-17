Home page politics

At the Moscow “security conference” Russia exhibits captured Western weapons. Defense Minister Shoigu speaks of further successes.

Weapons from all over the world are used in the Ukraine war. Above all, the NATO countries have supplied tanks and other military equipment to Ukraine. Accordingly, there are repeated reports of captured weapons – on both sides. Russia’s defense minister is now using the so-called Moscow Conference on International Security to showcase Western weapons.

For the eleventh time, Sergei Shoigu’s Defense Ministry organized the annual congress in Moscow. During the conference, Western weapons and vehicles were exhibited in the Patriot Park, including the FAZ reported. Photos showed tanks and other military vehicles said to have come from the US, Australia, Britain, France and Sweden.

A Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicle on a road to positions near Bachmut. Among other things, Swedish tanks are said to have been captured by Russia. © Roman Chop/dpa

War in Ukraine: Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu speaks of alleged successes

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian soldiers captured the tanks in the “military special operation” – as Moscow calls the war of aggression against Ukraine. Around a year and a half after the start of the war, Russia is under pressure to succeed. The “special operation” has put an end to the military dominance of the West, Shoigu said at the conference.

He also claimed that the resources of the Ukrainian army were “almost exhausted” according to Russian belief, as the dpa reported. Despite the “total support” of the West, Kiev is not achieving any successes. The Russian military offensive in Ukraine has developed into a “serious test” for its own army. However, Russia has managed to significantly increase the production of armored vehicles, Shoigu continued.

Ukraine war: Russia wants to give allies information about western weapons

Referring to the Western supply of arms to Ukraine, Shoigu said those arms represented “nothing unique or invincible”. Speaking to a round of international military officials, he also said Moscow was ready to share its findings on the weaknesses of Western weapons with allies. According to Russian state media, more than 800 representatives from 76 nations took part in the “Moscow Conference on International Security”.

Among others, Shoigu's ministerial colleagues from China, Vietnam, Mongolia and Namibia traveled to the conference. According to Shoigu, Russia wants to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia and Bangladesh in the future. Western representatives did not attend. (grmo/dpa)