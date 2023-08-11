RRussia’s break with the West and its move to Africa are also reshaping its museum policy. For the Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Museum there, which has been headed by the former journalist and cultural official Alla Manilowa since April, opened a show with African subjects by Russian artists for the first time, while the Manege cultural center is still showing a panorama of contemporary art until September 3rd from 39 countries on the continent.

This exhibition, which was organized by the Moscow gallery Triumph – under the title “Reverse Safari”, to show that instead of the orientalist view of Africa artists themselves should determine the focus – brings together stars of the international art scene and can be considered a pioneering act. It includes woven images by Ghanaian Joseph Awuah-Darko, rubber slipper faces by Guinea-Bissau native Nù Barreto, cell phone keypad-mounted monumental images by Ivory Coast’s Monou Désiré Koffi, and rich contrasting fabric portraits and papier-mâché busts by young Nigerian Michelle Okpare. The throne and totem mask, which Mozambican anti-war activist Gonçalo Mabunda welded together from scrap metal from civil war weapons in the style of traditional African figurines, appear emblematic of Russia’s Africa mission.



Armed: "Throne of Passions" by Gonçalo Mobunda.

Image: Gallery Triumph



A bust of Pushkin from 1937, which the Russian artist Natascha Arendt provided with bright war paint, is reminiscent of the Abyssinian great-grandfather of the national poet. But there are also works by Russian artists on display that were created in connection with African culture. A St. Petersburg art historian told the FAZ on the phone that the younger and student audience in particular was enthusiastic. The textile and installation artist Olga Schurygina, who has been working in Moscow, Uzbekistan, but also in Gabon in Central Africa since 2019, has contributed a kind of house temple in the form of a hanging, multi-layered fabric vault and, in accordance with Gabon ceremonies, hung it with bells and prepared it with scents. On the phone, Schurygina happily explains that her object, which invites you to touch and interact, attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

Meanwhile, art of Russian Orientalism can be admired in the Russian Museum – such as Konstantin Makovsky’s “Transportation of a Sacred Carpet to Cairo” from 1876 or Zinaida Serebrjakowa’s studies of exotically beautiful Moroccans from the late 1920s. The book illustrations by the sculptor Vera Issaeva are also not clouded by any postcolonial reflections. For the title “Neger” (Negry), she has four black people marching in step behind a Soviet pioneer blowing a horn. But even today, President Putin cannot see any colonial, only emancipatory (from the West) missions in Russia’s international military operations.







Can neo-academism be pornographic?

On Putin’s instructions, a new Africa museum is being built in Moscow under the aegis of the small Museum of Eastern Art, in the building of the State Center for Contemporary Art, which was liquidated before the war expanded. Since then, contemporary items from their own country have only become more suspicious. A show by the Petersburg neo-academics around Timur Novikov (1958 to 2002), who ironically pay homage to ancient ideal bodies, opened belatedly and reduced in size last month in the Russian Museum. Director Manilowa is said to have spotted “pornography” in several pictures showing genitals.

The turmoil is cementing the Hermitage staff’s loyalty to its director, Mikhail Piotrovsky, who, after professing militarism and imperialism after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, has remained the only director of one of the country’s four major museums, the reports mentioned art historians. Museum colleagues, who were appalled by the war and cultural policy, also saw their 78-year-old boss as the savior of their institution, according to the scientist. Piotrowski now also recommends that the destroyed triumphal arch in Palmyra should be rebuilt by experts from the Hermitage and the Institute of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences, with money from private sponsors.

In July, Piotrowski told a press conference that Petersburg archaeologists, restorers and architects had conducted research excavations in Palmyra according to UNESCO standards, created a 3D model and found suitable replacements for missing parts of the monument in a nearby quarry in the ninth layer. Polish colleagues, said Piotrowski, declared the project the “gold standard” of restoration art. The work is scheduled to begin in September.