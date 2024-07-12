Polyansky showed the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone that attacked the Zaporizhzhya NPP at the UN General Assembly meeting

At a meeting of the General Assembly of the world organization, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky showed the wreckage of a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which attacked the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on April 7.

Polyansky recalled that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi formulated seven principles of nuclear safety, as well as five theses of safety at the Zaporizhzhya NPP. One of them is about the inadmissibility of attacks on the plant, which is regularly violated by Kiev.

“There is enough evidence of this. Right now I have in my hands the wreckage of the Ukrainian UAV that attacked the Zaporizhzhya NPP on April 7 of this year. We will not go into details of these regular and numerous attacks now,” the diplomat said.

Dmitry Polyansky. Photo: Mary Altaffer / AP

UN General Assembly Demands Withdrawal of Russian Troops from Zaporizhzhya NPP

Following Polyansky’s speech, the General Assembly approved a draft Ukrainian resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The document was supported by 99 out of 192 countries: nine states (Russia, Belarus, Burundi, North Korea, Cuba, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea) voted against; 60 countries, including Armenia, China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, abstained from voting.

The resolution is not legally binding. Polyansky called it politicized, stressing that it “plays into the hands of the Western war party.”

Ukraine regularly attacks Zaporizhzhya NPP facilities

On the morning of July 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched drone strikes on the Raduga substation, where work was being done to optimize the power supply scheme of Energodar. As a result of the attack by the Ukrainian military, eight employees of the station were injured. In addition, two transformers were damaged after the drone strike.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the substation showed that Ukraine does not intend to comply with UN and IAEA standards. He added that the drone attack was deliberately carried out while workers were at the Raduga substation, and the intervals between strikes were carried out so that the greatest number of people would be harmed.

Grossi, commenting on the incident, called for an end to UAV attacks. Repeated UAV attacks pose a threat to nuclear safety and human life, he stressed.