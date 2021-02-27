The Design Bureau “Modern Aviation Technologies” (SAT) on the basis of the Russian light jet trainer aircraft SR-10 proposed to create an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) AR-10 “Argument”. To the corresponding presentation noticed on LiveJournal user dambiev.

According to the materials shown, the length of the AR-10 “Argument” will be 9.7 meters, the wingspan is 8.4 meters, and the height in the parking lot is 3.4 meters. The maximum take-off weight is 3850 kilograms, the cruising speed is up to 800 kilometers per hour, and the corresponding range is up to 1300 kilometers.

The UAV’s in-body compartment has a length of 4.4 meters, which makes it possible to place the X-38 high-precision air-to-surface missile there.

In July 2016, Aviaport, referring to a source in the defense industry, said that the Russian Ministry of Defense considered it expedient to continue the development of the CP-10 light jet trainer aircraft, created by the SAT design bureau, as well as to conduct joint state tests of this machine.