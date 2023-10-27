Polyansky showed at the UN fragments of Western missiles that Ukraine used to strike

Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, showed at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council the fragments of Western missiles that Ukraine used to strike. This is reported by RIA News.

In particular, the diplomat demonstrated parts of a missile fired from the HIMARS installation at the administration of the Kherson region in September 2022, as well as a piece of Storm Shadow, which was used to strike the bridge. He noted that it clearly reads “Made in France.”

“Look at these debris and imagine that they are flying away at great speed,” Polyansky urged. He called the ammunition pieces material evidence that Kyiv is using Western-supplied weapons to attack infrastructure targets.

Earlier, the diplomat said that the country has everything it needs to protect itself from long-range weapons that Western states are transferring to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).