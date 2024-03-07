Home page politics

From: Philipp Brauner

Press Split

Ukrainian prisoners of war are being traded on a black market by Russia, according to a report. Chechnya in particular is apparently involved.

Grozny – The Russian military is reportedly trading Ukrainian prisoners of war on a “black market.” According to a newspaper report The Times These are sold on and then exchanged for other prisoners of war. Russia apparently also treats its own soldiers poorly.

Ukrainian prisoners of war are to be sold by Russia on the “black market”.

Chechen paramilitary groups in particular are involved in “trafficking” with Ukrainians, said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Coordination Office for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko Times. According to this information, the Chechens are buying Ukrainian prisoners from Russia in order to free Chechen prisoners of war from Ukraine. The central location for the practice is the Chechen capital Grozny. This thesis cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian soldiers after their release from captivity. Russia apparently operates a “black market” in Ukrainian prisoners of war. © dpa

Among other things, regional dictator Ramzan Kadyrov's special unit “Akhmat” is said to be involved in the illegal practice. Since these are characterized by particular brutality towards the civilian population and lack of discipline, they are rarely used at the front. The resulting lack of prisoners of war for exchange would now be compensated for by human trafficking with the Russian army.

Former prisoner of war talks about the Russian “black market” for soldiers

A former Ukrainian prisoner of war who was allegedly sold in such a deal also commented on the issue. Vyacheslav Levytskyj, 41 years old and a mechanic before the war, said Times: “I was a prisoner of war. Russia traded me on the black market.”

Levytskyi said he was seriously wounded in a night attack by the Russian army in the forests north of Avdiivka and was later taken prisoner. To do this, he was taken to Grozny and both of his legs and hands were amputated in the hospital. After he recovered, he is said to have waited in a basement with 60 other Ukrainians for the prisoner exchange for five Chechens.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

That the trade in prisoners of war against the Geneva Convention violates is probable, but not clear. There is no separate article that deals with this question. However, Article 6 states that “no special agreement (…) shall affect the situation of the wounded and sick, as well as members of the medical and pastoral staff (…) or limit the rights [darf]that the agreement grants them”.

Violations of international law by Russia and Ukraine against prisoners of war

That the Russian army in other cases in Ukraine war is known to have violated international law. Evidence of such violations appears again and again, such as the recent video of an execution of Ukrainian soldiers. As far as the conditions of prisoner of war are concerned, there is probably abuse and torture on both sides of the conflict, as if from one UN report emerges. (pkb)