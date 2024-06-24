Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

There was another attack on Crimea in the Ukraine war. After the explosion of an ATACMS missile in Sevastopol, criticism of the Russian authorities is growing.

Sevastopol – Following the serious explosion in the port city of Sevastopol, in which four people were killed, criticism of the Russian authorities is growing. Sevastopol was in Ukraine War attacked with ATACMS missiles. A missile intercepted by Russian air defenses exploded over one of the city’s beaches.

Russian military bloggers then criticize the Ministry of Defense and the occupation authorities of the Crimeabecause they allegedly allowed Russian forces to deliberately place legitimate military targets near civilian areas in Crimea. This is intended to deter Ukraine from launching further attacks on Crimea. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

A memorial plaque for the victims of the Sevastopol attack. © IMAGO/Alexander Polegenko

ATACMS attack in Ukraine war: Russia blames USA for Crimea attack

On Sunday, June 23, the Ministry of Defence announced in Russia announced that Ukraine had fired five ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. Four of these missiles were intercepted, it was reported. One missile was deviated from its trajectory by a Russian interceptor aircraft and detonated. The Russian Defense Ministry later blamed the USA for the civilian casualties in Sevastopol, since ATACMS was a system provided by the USA.

Russia has now threatened the USA with “consequences” and summoned the US ambassador to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov accused the US government on Monday of “killing Russian children”. Peskov spoke of a “direct involvement” of the USA in the attack and thus in the Ukraine war, which “will not be without consequences”. What exactly these might look like will become clear in the future. The Kremlin spokesman referred to statements by the Russian President Wladimir Putinthat the targeting data for Ukrainian attacks was provided by Western countries.

Heavy attack in the Ukraine war: Russia calls on citizens to go on holiday in Crimea

According to Russian sources, the rockets contained cluster munitions that fell on civilians near the beach in Uchuivka Park in northern Sevastopol. Moscow continues to encourage Russian holidaymakers to come to the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, despite the fact that they have not detected and destroyed all incoming missiles before they reached Sevastopol. In addition, the Russian authorities have not warned the population of the impending attack and have not built air raid shelters near the beach.

ISWAnalysts add that Russia is likely violating its own rules of international humanitarian law in the Ukraine war, which state: “The military command should avoid the deployment of military targets in or near densely populated areas.”

“Crimea is Ukrainian”: Kyiv demands Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Kiev called on Russia to leave the peninsula. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Monday in the online service Telegram: “Crimea is Ukrainian.” Russia must leave the peninsula, “its army and military facilities there must cease to exist.” Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak also suggested that Crimea was a legitimate target. “Crimea is also a large military camp with hundreds of direct military targets that the Russians are cynically trying to hide and camouflage with their own civilian population,” he argued. (sot with afp)