From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky (left) in conversation with Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Klimentyev/IMAGO

Yevgeny Balitsky, Kremlin-appointed leader in Zaporizhia, calls on Russia to conquer the Baltics. His dream: the restoration of the “Russian Empire”.

MOSCOW – Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin’s appointed leader in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, has publicly called on Russia to invade and annex the Baltic states. He aims to rebuild the “Russian Empire” as it existed before the 1917 revolution. In the meantime, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assures the affected states of security and military support. Balitsky’s call came in an interview with the state news agency RIA Novosti, which was published back in July.

Although it received little attention at the time, it is currently being shared widely on social media, including an English translation. “When the Russian Empire faltered after the Bolshevik coup and took a different path of development, it lost many of its territories. “I’m not just referring to the country, but also to Warsaw, Helsinki, Revel, Liepaja and the entire Baltics,” says Balitsky in a dialogue with a Russian journalist.

Attack plans after the Ukraine war? According to Kremlin officials, Russia should conquer the Baltics by force of arms

He makes it clear that Russia should now take back these areas: “The fact that they have now been reduced to a herd of wordless, trembling creatures is something we must correct.” Balitsky’s plan involves Russian President Vladimir Putin using military force to invade the area to invade countries and annex them by force. Diplomacy would not achieve the goal in this context. As the conversation continues, Balizkij describes this process as the “liberation” of one’s own people and property. “So that the whole world will not become a Sodom and Gomorrah, as is now happening in Europe.”

After the occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region in April 2022, Yevgeny Balitsky was appointed by the Kremlin as the new administrator. According to reports from the Kyiv Post He is not the only official who recently discussed a possible invasion of the Baltic states. In an interview with Moscow’s state broadcaster Russia-1, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev said the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was just a “springboard” for a broader conflict with Europe.

Baltics worried about attacks from Russia since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

It was only on Monday that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured the Baltic states of Germany’s solidarity and support in the face of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “We stand by your side. Germany is ready to take on a leading military role in the Baltic states,” emphasized the SPD politician during a visit to the Latvian capital Riga at a meeting with his counterpart Andris Spruds.

“Your security is our security.” Until 1917, the “Russian Empire,” which Balizkij referred to in the interview, included the states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan , Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Belarus. After a four-year civil war, the empire collapsed and the Soviet Union emerged.

